Scotland vs France live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere

Judgement Day has arrive for Scotland, and much sooner than anyone had imagined. To claw their way into contention they must beat the overwhelming favourites, otherwise that long drought will stretch to another year. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Scotland vs France live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.
- Scotland vs France free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Virgin Media Player (IRE)
Date: Saturday, February 26
Time: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT / 3.15am NZDT
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Virgin Media Player (Ireland)
Global live streams: Sky Sport (NZ) | Stan Sport (AU) | Peacock or CNBC via FuboTV FREE trial (US) | DAZN (CA)
The promising news for Gregor Townsend's men is that they pulled it off a year ago, stunning Les Bleus in the final match of the tournament to deny them the championship, and hand it to Wales instead.
It was an experience that Fabien Galthié's men will never forget, and they'll be looking to draw upon all of that pain to silence Murrayfield in the Six Nations for the first time since 2014.
Two rounds in, France are the only remaining unbeaten team in the tournament, but they'll be without Gabin Villière, who's been their brightest spark. Zander Fagerson is back in the fold for Scotland, who have also handed back row Rory Darge his first ever start.
Will France continue to dominate, or will the Scots pull off the upset of the championship? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Scotland vs France live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.
How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK
Scotland vs France is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
You can also live stream Scotland vs France on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.
How to watch Scotland vs France from outside your country
We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.
Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.
Use a VPN to live stream Scotland vs France from anywhere
How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland
Scotland vs France is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
This means you can also live stream Scotland vs France using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.
Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.
How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US
Rugby fans in the US can live stream Scotland vs France on Peacock TV, with kick-off set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday morning.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Six Nations 2022, but also loads of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, the Winter Paralympics, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports.
- Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now
However, Scotland vs France and four more Six Nations games are also being shown live on CNBC.
If you don't have the channel on cable, over-the-top streaming service fuboTV carries it along with more than 100 other channels, and better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial.
If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.
How to watch a Scotland vs France Six Nations live stream in Australia
In Australia you can watch Scotland vs France on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.
How to watch Six Nations: live stream Scotland vs France in New Zealand
Sky Sport is showing the Scotland vs France game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.
How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada
Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Scotland vs France in Canada, with kick-off set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday morning.
And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year.
DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL!
It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).