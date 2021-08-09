Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 live stream: how to watch the new foldable phone launch

Big things are happening on August 11 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (12am AEST, August 12) due to Samsung's new product launch event - while we're not expecting anything huge like the Galaxy Note 21, the long list of anticipated products makes up for the lack of any huge names.

We're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, two big new foldable phones (well, one big one, and one small one, if we're talking literally).

We're also hoping for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4, two smartwatches running a brand-new version of Google's WearOS, as well as the rumored Galaxy Buds 2 headphones.

Leaks a while back also suggested we could see the Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy Tab S8, but we haven't heard rumors on them in a while, making them seem less likely.

That would also give Samsung about a nanosecond on-stage to talk about each product, and we think it'd rather spend the time exploring these new devices in detail.

Whether or not the new non-bendy smartphone and tablet series come along for the ride, we're expecting a lot of gadgets to be shown off, so you're probably wondering how you can watch the Samsung Unpacked live stream.

How to watch Samsung Unpacked

You don't have to go far to watch the Samsung Unpacked live stream - in fact, if you're reading this, you've already gone too far, scroll back up!

Samsung is streaming the event via YouTube, and there's already a placeholder video that you can find above. When the event kicks off, this will turn into the event live stream, and you can set a reminder using the video that'll ping you when it's about to start.

During the event, TechRadar will also be hosting a live blog which you can use to get up-to-date analysis and commentary, so check back on the day for that.