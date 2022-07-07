Rybakina vs Halep live stream: how to watch Wimbledon women's semi-final online from anywhere

Romania's Simona Halep will be looking to continue her flawless Wimbledon 2022 campaign as she battles Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina today in this semi-final clash. Halep, who is playing at SW19 for the first time since triumphing in 2019, has yet to drop a set on her way to this last four clash. This is fresh territory for 23-year-old Rybakina. Can she go one step further? Read on as we explain how to watch a Rybakina vs Halep live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

The 30-year-old set up today's Centre Court showdown by easing to a 6-2 6-4 victory over American No.20 seed Amanda Anisimova in the quarter finals. Currently ranked 18th in the world, Halep could be on course for her third ever Grand Slam title.

Rybakina meanwhile came from behind to beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-2 6-3 in her quarter-final. The 23-year-old made a slow start to that tie, but found her footing early in the second set, winning seven games in a row to take command of tie. Expect the six-footer to be a big test for Halep

Here's how to watch a Rybakina vs Halep live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Rybakina vs Halep: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Rybakina vs Halep will follow the match between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria on Centre Court which is expected to start no earlier than 1.30pm BST. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Rybakina vs Halep live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Rybakina vs Halep.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Rybakina vs Halep live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Rybakina vs Halep

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Rybakina vs Halep: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Rybakina vs Halep will follow the match between Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria , which is expected to begin no earlier than 10.30pm AEST on Thursday night. In other words, brace yourself for a late night. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Rybakina vs Halep live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Rybakina vs Halep on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Rybakina vs Halep: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Rybakina vs Halep on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway after Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria, which is expected to begin no earlier than 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Thursday morning. Rybakina vs Halep is also set to be shown on one of ESPN's linear channel. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Rybakina vs Halep and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Rybakina vs Halep set to begin after Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria, which is expected to start at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Thursday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Rybakina vs Halep live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Rybakina vs Halep: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand