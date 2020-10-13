OnePlus 8T launch: how to see the new OnePlus phone unveiled live

It's going to be a busy week for tech fans with the iPhone 12 launch and Amazon Prime Day, and with the launch of the OnePlus 8T also happening, OnePlus clearly thinks we're not burnt out on new gadgets just yet.

The OnePlus 8T launch is on October 14 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, or 1am AEDT on Thursday 15. That's less than 24 hours after Apple's own event, but there probably won't be as many devices launched by OnePlus as Apple.

If you're keen to watch the OnePlus 8T launch live, and find out everything we don't already know about the phone, then it's easy to do so. Below we'll explain how, and we'll also launch a live blog nearer the time, which you can follow along with during the event.

How to watch the OnePlus 8T launch

OnePlus opted to live stream its event via YouTube, making it very easy for everyone to follow along. We've posted a link above, you can follow it to YouTube or simply watch it on TechRadar.

There's nothing to watch at the moment, it's just a placeholder video which will turn into the live stream when the event kicks off. There are plenty of people using the stream chat already though, so people are clearly excited for the event.

If you're keen to make the most of the launch, OnePlus also has OnePlus World, a strange virtual platform which, amongst other things, lets you watch the launch in private 'rooms' so you can view it while only talking to your friends.

Tune back in to TechRadar when the event kicks off for all our in-depth analysis, news and features.