OnePlus 8 live stream: how to watch tomorrow's OnePlus launch event

In case you can't remember which OnePlus phone is coming

The OnePlus 8 launch event is very soon, so if you've been anticipating the phone ever since the OnePlus 7T you don't have much longer to wait. The event is set to take place on April 14.

We're expecting to soon see the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and maybe a OnePlus 8 Lite too, three new mid-range phones that are set to be 5G devices too.

The OnePlus 8 announcement set to take place at 11AM EST / 8AM PT / 4PM BST on April 14 or 2AM AEST on April 15. You're likely reading this article because you want to see it happen in real time, and that's pretty easy.

How to watch the OnePlus 8 launch event live stream

The easiest place to watch the OnePlus 8 launch event will be the company's YouTube channel, as the proceedings are being livestreamed there to around the world. To save you some time, we've shared the video below.

Here you can watch the OnePlus 8 launch live stream: