Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch FA Cup quarter final online, kick-off

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest are looking to add another big name scalp to their collection this afternoon as they welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the City Ground. Aplace in the FA Cup last four is up for grabs. Steve Cooper's giant-killers have already picked off two big guns on their way to this quarter-final clash. Could another shock be on the cards this evening? It's kick-off time. Here's how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream online wherever you are.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream Date: Sunday, March 20 Start time: 6pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 11.30pm IST / 5am AEDT / 7am NZDT Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham Free live streams: ITV Hub (UK), 10Play (AU) Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Liverpool could be a tougher nut to crack for Forest this time out than either Arsenal or Leicester were. The Reds are on a real roll after a run of recent results which has seen them close the gap behind Premier League leaders Man City to just one point.

The seven-time FA Cup winners have had a relatively straightforward route to this year's quarter-finals, having eased past Shrewsbury, Cardiff and Norwich to get to this stage. Forest will be hoping Liverpool's mid-week exertions may prove a match too far in quick succession. That said, star man and top scorer Mo Salah started Wednesday's game against Arsenal on the bench and could be fresh for the XI for this evening's cup clash.

The match is free on ITV, 10Play and on paid subscription on ESPN+. Here's how to get a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online from wherever you are.

How to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool FA Cup live stream in the UK for free

Having wrestled the rights away from BT Sports, ITV now shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK and will be showing this afternoon's game on ITV1 for free. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITV Hub at the same time. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool kicks off at 6pm GMT, with ITV1's coverage beginning at 5.15pm GMT. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool from anywhere

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this third round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $69.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT Stateside.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool FREE in Australia

Channel 10 has the rights to the FA Cup in Australia and you can watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, along with every other FA Cup game, on streaming service 10Play. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. And because there's a 10Play app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool kicks off at 5am AEDT on Sunday morning. Be sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is showing Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in Canada, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday afternoon. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.