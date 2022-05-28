Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield live stream: how to watch EFL Championship Playoff final online

There's one place in the top flight still up for grabs, but will it be Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town that claims it? Forest are a tier one club in all but status and, 23 years after falling through the trapdoor, fans are beginning to dream again. Playing the role of party-poopers are the Terriers, whose surge up the Championship table flew under the radar. Read on to find out how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield and get the EFL Championship Playoff final online, no matter where you are in the world.

If Steve Cooper gets Forest over the line, it'll go down as one of the most sensational promotion stories in recent memory. They were glued to the bottom of the table, with four points from eight games, when he took the reins, and in no time at all he transformed them into one of the most exciting teams around. Djed Spence, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates were all named in the Championship team of the season, while young Brennan Johnson has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs around.

Forest's rich history and lengthy Premier League absence means it was inevitable that Huddersfield would be painted as the potential villains of the piece, but all that means in reality is that Carlos Corberán's team talk has been done for him. Jordan Rhodes rolled back the years to seal their place in the Playoff final, while in Lee Nicholls they can call upon the services of the Championship's outstanding goalkeeper - which is saying something considering the wonders Brice Samba pulled off to get Forest to this stage.

It really is all or nothing, so follow our guide to get an EFL Championship Playoff final live stream and watch Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield online from anywhere.

More high-stakes sport: how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the EFL Championship Playoff final in the US, with the soccer game set to kick-off at 11.30am ET / 8.30pm PT on Sunday morning. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 per month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the Championship Playoff final, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Championship Playoff final from anywhere

How to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Championship Playoff final is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Main Event and Football channels. Coverage starts at 3.30pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can watch Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their football coverage like they would at home can just pick up ExpressVPN and try it for 30 days with a money-back guarantee (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield live stream: how to watch soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the EFL Championship Playoff final in Canada, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of thuge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show the EFL Championship Playoff final in Australia, but be warned that Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield is set to kick-off at 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch EFL Championship Playoff final: live stream in New Zealand