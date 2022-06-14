Netherlands vs Wales live stream: how to watch 2022 UEFA Nations League online

Its top vs bottom in this intriguing Nations League Group A4 encounter, as the winless Welsh face Louis van Gaal's Netherlands in Rotterdam. The hosts currently top the group on seven points ahead of Belgium and Poland, with Wales bottom on just a single point. Read on to find out how to get a Netherlands vs Wales live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Wales will likely still be basking in the afterglow of qualification for the World Cup after beating Ukraine in a crunch Qatar 2022 playoff earlier this month, but boss Rob Page knows his side must now focus on this tournament, with the Dragons facing the prospect of relegation.

Wales come into this game off the back of earning a dramatic point against Belgium in Cardiff on Saturday thanks to a late equaliser from Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson.

The Dutch meanwhile remain in pole position in the group after coming back from two goals down to draw with Poland in a four-goal thriller in Rotterdam at the weekend.

The reverse fixture earlier this month saw Wales lose at home for the first time since November 2018. Follow our guide to get a Netherlands vs Wales live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere today.

Netherlands vs Wales live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK for FREE

How to watch Netherlands vs Wales from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Netherlands vs Wales live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Wales from anywhere

How to watch Netherlands vs Wales: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Netherlands vs Wales kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday, and is being shown exclusively on Fox Soccer Plus in the US. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Netherlands vs Wales live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab). How to watch Netherlands vs Wales without cable Fox Soccer Plus is available via the over-the-top streamer FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement service offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and as there's no long-term contract, you can cancel whenever. The other choice is Sling TV. It's cheaper than FuboTV at $35 per month and there's currently a $10 discount on your first month of Sling. (opens in new tab)

Netherlands vs Wales: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Netherlands vs Wales on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Netherlands vs Wales: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Netherlands vs Wales in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning, so maybe line up a coffee or two if you're intending to watch the full 90 minutes. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Netherlands vs Wales in New Zealand