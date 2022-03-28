Netherlands vs Germany live stream: how to watch international football online from anywhere

There's a mouth watering match up at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday evening, as old foes Holland and Germany go toe-to-toe in what's set to be a highly competitive encounter, despite its friendly billing. Read on to find out how to watch an Netherlands vs Germany live stream no matter where you are in the world.

These two neighborly rivals have along history of fiery encounters, while both teams come into this match off the back of well-contested warm up matches at the weekend.

The Dutch played out a hugely entertaining six-goal battle with Denmark on Saturday, with Louis van Gaal's side winning 4-2 thanks to goals from Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay and a double from Spurs striker Steven Bergwijn.

Hansi Flick's men meanwhile had to get past a spirited Israel side by two goals to nil via goals from Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

The last meeting between these two sides came in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Hamburg that saw the Netherlands claim a memorable 2-4 win, with all four Dutch goals going in a superb second half display.

Read on to find out how to watch an Netherlands vs Germany live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Netherlands vs Germany live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an Netherlands vs Germany live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch an Netherlands vs Germany live stream in the UK

Netherlands vs Germany is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via its Red Button service. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm BST on Tuesday evening, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for almost every smart device. Take a look at our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany: live stream soccer in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch Netherlands vs Germany in the US, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show Netherlands vs Germany live in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5.45am AEDT on Wednesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.