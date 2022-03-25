Mexico vs USA live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

Mexico host the USA at the iconic Estadio Azteca, with the arch-rivals dead-level in the race for World Cup 2022 qualification. Things always get heated when these two face each other, but with El Tri at home and still stinging from a pair of costly defeats to the USMNT, this has the makings of a cracker. Read on to find out how to watch a Mexico vs USA live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Mexico vs USA live stream Date: Thursday, March 24 Kick-off time: 8pm CST (local) / 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 2am GMT Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City FREE live stream: FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) | Azteca 7 (MX) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The USA broke Mexico hearts in the Nations League final last June, before repeating the trick in the Gold Cup final two months later, and Gerardo Martino's side will be out for some form of payback.

Both teams currently occupy two of the three automatic World Cup qualification places, with two more rounds of fixtures set to follow this one. They're locked on 21 points each, with the Americans ahead on goal difference, though they have a tougher final stretch.

On their day, Héctor Herrera, Raul Jimenez, Jesús Corona and Hirving Lozano could run riot against anyone, though Mexico will be without skipper Andres Guardado. The USA have Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna fit and firing, but Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie are injured.

A defeat for either team could put them in a precarious position for the rest of qualifying, so follow our guide to get a Mexico vs USA live stream and watch the 2022 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere today.

How to watch Mexico vs USA: live stream soccer in the US with or without cable

How to watch Mexico vs USA from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Mexico vs USA live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

How to watch Mexico vs USA: live stream FREE in Mexico