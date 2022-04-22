Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao live stream: how to watch Snooker World Championship online from anywhere

Defending champion Mark Selby faces Yan Bingtao in an intriguing 2022 Snooker World Championship second round clash. This has been a difficult season for both men, but they seem to have rediscovered their groove at the Crucible, with Selby in particular feeling the love in Sheffield. The best-of-25 frames tie will be played over three sessions, Here's how to watch a Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the Snooker World Championship clash absolutely FREE.

Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao live stream Dates: Friday, April 22 - Saturday, April 23 (session times listed below) Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, UK FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Jester from Leicester was given a rousing reception for his tricky first round tie with Jamie Jones, which he won in convincing fashion after a couple of early wobbles. The four-time world champion made three centuries on his way to a 10-7 victory, and it was good to see him smiling out there after his mental health struggles.

The future looks very bright for 22-year-old Yan, who emulated Selby by winning the Masters at his first attempt last year. The Tiger also had to overcome a nervous start in his first round tie against Chris Wakelin, but got better as the game went on. From 5-5 he went on to win 10-6, making two centuries along the way.

Despite the 16-year age gap, there are plenty of similarities between these two, and this ties has a master vs apprentice feel about it. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao live stream at the 2022 Snooker World Championship - starting with how to watch Selby vs Yan for FREE in the UK.

Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao session times

Local times for the Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao clash are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 2.30pm BST on Friday, April 22.

Friday, April 22 at 1pm BST

Saturday, April 23 at 10am BST

Saturday, April 23 at 7pm BST

How to watch Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao for FREE: live stream Snooker World Championship in the UK

Snookers fans in the UK can watch Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao along with all of the Snooker World Championship action for FREE! Every session of the tournament is being shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four - and you can use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Selby vs Yan is set to be played over three sessions, starting at: 2.30pm BST on Friday afternoon; 10am on Saturday morning; and 7pm on Saturday evening. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

How to live stream Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream the Snooker World Championship below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao from anywhere

Yan Bingtao vs Mark Selby: live stream Snooker World Championship in China

Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2022 Snooker World Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstar Online, Youku, Migu, Kuaishou and Huya. Yan Bingtao vs Mark Selby is set to be played across three sessions, starting at: 9.30pm CST on Friday night; 5pm on Saturday afternoon; and 2am on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to watch Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao: live stream Snooker World Championship in Australia

Snooker fans in Australia can live stream Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao and all of the 2022 Snooker World Championship on Matchroom Live. Brace yourself for a couple of sleepy nights though, with Selby vs Yan set to be played over three sessions, starting at: 11.30pm AEST on Friday night; 7pm on Saturday evening; and 4am on Sunday morning. Matchroom Live is currently offering a full tournament pass for just $3.99. Alternatively, you can sign up for a day pass for $0.99, a monthly pass for $4.99 per month, or an annual pass for $44.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a snooker live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to live stream Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao: watch Snooker World Championship online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every Snooker World Championship game in Canada, and that of course includes the Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao clash. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Selby vs Yan is set to be played over three sessions, starting at: 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Friday morning; 5am ET / 2am PT on Saturday morning; and a much more palatable 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday.

How to watch Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US

DAZN is the place to watch the Snooker World Championship in the US too, with Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao set to be played over three sessions, starting at: 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Friday; 5am ET / 2am PT on Saturday; and 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Saturday. A subscription costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Mark Selby vs Yan Bingtao: live stream snooker in New Zealand