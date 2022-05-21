Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League online

The Premier League trophy is draped in sky blue ribbons, but the red tape is on standby. It's the final day of the season, and Liverpool need to beat Wolves and pray for divine intervention from the football gods in order to leapfrog City right at the last. Will there be a late twist in this remarkable title race? Read on to find out how to get a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and watch the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream Date: Sunday, May 22 Kick-off time: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 8.30pm IST / 1am AEST / 3am NZST Venue: Anfield, Liverpool US live stream: USA Network via Sling TV discount Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free UK stream: Sky Sports

Liverpool were an enormous 14 points behind Manchester City in mid-January, and it's testament to Jürgen Klopp and his men that there's been a title battle at all. City, who finish their campaign against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, are now only one point clear, and they're looking shaky.

Wolves are in atrocious form, without a win to their name since the beginning of April. Bruno Lage's men may be guaranteed a top 10 finish, but their spartan style of play means there's growing unrest in the stands, and a limp final day showing won't do much to convince star man Rúben Neves to stick around next season.

Diogo Jota will be looking to shine against his old club for Liverpool, who need to take care of their own business and hope that Villa and their former captain can do them a favor. If you're getting a sense of déjà vu, it's because Liverpool, Wolves and Manchester City were in this exact same position three years ago. It's all or nothing, so follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and its streaming service Peacock. Liverpool vs Wolves kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you don't have the channel on cable, streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Wolves from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Wolves is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Premier League channel. Coverage starts at 2.30pm BST, ahead of a 4pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up ExpressVPN and try it for 30 days with a money-back guarantee and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and is showing every single match, including Liverpool vs Wolves, which kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT on Sunday morning. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which also gets you live coverage of the Champions League, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every Premier League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Australia. The game kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning, but this being the last game of the season, the late night will be worth it. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Wolves at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning, but this should be well worth the sleepy night. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and plenty more, for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Liverpool vs Wolves: live stream Premier League action online in India