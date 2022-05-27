Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch 2022 Champions League final

Two giants of European football go head to head in Paris on Saturday, in what looks set to be game for the ages as Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League Final. The Reds will be seeking their seventh European Cup. For Madrid, it's a possible no. 14. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere, including FREE coverage of the 2022 Champions League Final.
Date: Saturday, May 28
Kick-off time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST
Venue: Stade de France, Paris
FREE live stream: YouTube (opens in new tab) (UK) | 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU)
Global streams: FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA)
It's been an epic season for the Reds which has seen them play in every possible domestic match, win both the FA and EFL Cups and get narrowly pipped to the Premier League title on the final day. Could game 63 see them chalk up European football's biggest prize?
La Liga winners Real have, meanwhile, kept their fans on tenterhooks throughout this tournament. Having managed to pull off against-the-odds comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City, Los Blancos must believe that the football gods are on their side
The match marks a repeat of the 2018 final which saw the Spanish side run out as 3-1 winners off the back of a double from Welsh wizard Gareth Bale. Read on for all the information on how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world, beginning with details of the Champions League free live streams.
How to get a 2022 Champions League final free live stream
The great news about this year's Champions League final is that it's available to watch in most parts of the world for free.
For UK viewers, the easiest way to tune in is via the BT Sport YouTube channel (opens in new tab), but bear in mind that the free stream is restricted to that region.
If you're away from the UK but want to access the Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions further down the page.
Footy fans Down Under can also tune in for free, thanks to 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab) in Australia.
Viewers in the States can meanwhile watch the Champions League final on Paramount Plus which comes a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers (opens in new tab).
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from outside your country
We've set out below all the ways you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the Champions League final like you normally would at home.
That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.
Help is at hand, however. If you run into this issue, you can use a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.
Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere
What channel is the 2022 Champions League final on?
In the UK, the Champions League final is being shown on BT Sport 1, and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate. However, as explained above, you don't need to be a BT Sport subscriber in order to tune in, as the game is being live streamed for free on YouTube.
You can read on for Champions League broadcast details in more football-loving nations around the world.
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final for FREE in the UK
Exclusive rights to the Champions League in the UK belong to pay TV service BT Sport (opens in new tab),. The good news is that the network is once again opening up its airwaves for the final and will be live streaming Liverpool vs Real Madrid for FREE via the BT Sport website (opens in new tab), BT Sport YouTube channel (opens in new tab) and its app.
The game is set to kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday evening, with BT Sport's coverage getting underway well ahead of time, at 6pm.
BT Sport subscribers can also watch the Champions League final on BT Sport 1.
GB citizens abroad can use a VPN to tune into BT's FREE Liverpool vs Real Madrid coverage (opens in new tab) as if you were in the UK.
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final for FREE in Australia
Liverpool vs Real Madrid gets underway at 5am AEST on Sunday morning, and if you wake up early enough you can watch it for FREE, thanks to 9Gem (opens in new tab).
That means you can also fire up a Champions League final live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices.
The game is also being shown on Stan Sport, which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub) after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.
If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.
Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final soccer for free without cable
The Champions League final is being shown on both Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and CBS (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon.
A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab), which means you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid without paying a cent.
Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (opens in new tab), the Halo TV series (opens in new tab), all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including Serie A soccer.
Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $69.99 a month.
Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.
Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN.
Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in Canada
Liverpool vs Real Madrid kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab).
A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more.
It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in New Zealand
Spark Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the Champions League final in New Zealand, with kick-off scheduled for 7am NZST on Sunday morning.
If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy.
Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP.
Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.
How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in India
In India, Sony Pictures Networks (opens in new tab) (SPN) is the place to watch the Champions League final.
Coverage of Liverpool vs Real Madrid will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 12.30am IST on Saturday night/Sunday morning.