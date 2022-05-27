Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch 2022 Champions League final

Two giants of European football go head to head in Paris on Saturday, in what looks set to be game for the ages as Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League Final. The Reds will be seeking their seventh European Cup. For Madrid, it's a possible no. 14. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere, including FREE coverage of the 2022 Champions League Final.

It's been an epic season for the Reds which has seen them play in every possible domestic match, win both the FA and EFL Cups and get narrowly pipped to the Premier League title on the final day. Could game 63 see them chalk up European football's biggest prize?

La Liga winners Real have, meanwhile, kept their fans on tenterhooks throughout this tournament. Having managed to pull off against-the-odds comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City, Los Blancos must believe that the football gods are on their side

The match marks a repeat of the 2018 final which saw the Spanish side run out as 3-1 winners off the back of a double from Welsh wizard Gareth Bale. Read on for all the information on how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world, beginning with details of the Champions League free live streams.

How to get a 2022 Champions League final free live stream

(Image credit: UEFA)

The great news about this year's Champions League final is that it's available to watch in most parts of the world for free.

For UK viewers, the easiest way to tune in is via the BT Sport YouTube channel (opens in new tab), but bear in mind that the free stream is restricted to that region.

If you're away from the UK but want to access the Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions further down the page.

Footy fans Down Under can also tune in for free, thanks to 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab) in Australia.

Viewers in the States can meanwhile watch the Champions League final on Paramount Plus which comes a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers (opens in new tab).

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the Champions League final like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand, however. If you run into this issue, you can use a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere

What channel is the 2022 Champions League final on?

In the UK, the Champions League final is being shown on BT Sport 1, and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate. However, as explained above, you don't need to be a BT Sport subscriber in order to tune in, as the game is being live streamed for free on YouTube.

You can read on for Champions League broadcast details in more football-loving nations around the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final for FREE in the UK

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Real Madrid gets underway at 5am AEST on Sunday morning, and if you wake up early enough you can watch it for FREE, thanks to 9Gem (opens in new tab). That means you can also fire up a Champions League final live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. The game is also being shown on Stan Sport, which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub) after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final soccer for free without cable

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in Canada

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Real Madrid kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Spark Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the Champions League final in New Zealand, with kick-off scheduled for 7am NZST on Sunday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial (opens in new tab), so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid: live stream Champions League final in India