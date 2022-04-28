Judd Trump vs Mark Williams live stream: how to watch Snooker World Championship semi-final online from anywhere

Judd Trump is doing it for the youngsters. At the tender age of, ahem, 32, it's up to the Juddernaut to show that the Class of '92 isn't the be-all and end-all of snooker, but three-time world champion Mark Williams has been the standout player at the Crucible over the past couple of weeks, and is being hotly tipped for his fourth world title. Here's how to watch a Judd Trump vs Mark Williams live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the 2022 Snooker World Championship clash absolutely FREE. The best-of-33 frames tie will be played over four sessions.

Judd Trump vs Mark Williams live stream Dates: Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30 (session times listed below) Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, UK FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Forty-seven-year-old Williams is the oldest player to reach the semis in 37 years, and he's also on course to break Stephen Hendry's record of 16 centuries in a single world championship. The Welsh Potting Machine has notched up 12 so far, and had to overcome several major setbacks over the course of his 13-11 victory over Yan Bingtao.

He remained unflustered throughout, though, which isn't something that can be said for Trump this season. It's been a poor one by his standards, but against Stuart Bingham he offered us a timely reminder of what he can do when it all comes together.

It's faintly ridiculous that Trump, who was for so long the world No.1, only has one World Championship on his belt, but if he keeps his mind clear he could well be the man to crash the Class of '92's little reunion party.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Judd Trump vs Mark Williams live stream at the 2022 Snooker World Championship - starting with how to watch Trump vs Williams for FREE in the UK.

Judd Trump vs Mark Williams session times

Local times for the Judd Trump vs Mark Williams clash are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 1pm BST on Thursday, April 28.

Thursday, April 28 at 1pm BST

Friday, April 29 at 10am BST

Friday, April 29 at 7pm BST

Saturday, April 30 at 2.30pm BST

How to watch Judd Trump vs Mark Williams for FREE: live stream Snooker World Championship in the UK

Snookers fans in the UK can watch Judd Trump vs Mark Williams along with all of the Snooker World Championship action for FREE! Every session of the tournament is being shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four - and you can use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Trump vs Williams is set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 1pm BST on Thursday afternoon; 10am on Friday morning; 7pm on Friday evening; and 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

How to watch Judd Trump vs Mark Williams: live stream Snooker World Championship in Australia

Snooker fans in Australia can live stream Judd Trump vs Mark Williams and all of the rest of the 2022 Snooker World Championship on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports or Matchroom Live. Brace yourself for a couple of sleepy nights though, with Trump vs Williams set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 10pm AEST on Thursday night; 7pm on Friday evening; 4am on Saturday morning; and 11.30pm on Saturday night. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Finally, Matchroom Live is currently offering a full tournament pass for just $3.99. Alternatively, you can sign up for a day pass for $0.99, a monthly pass for $4.99 per month, or an annual pass for $44.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Premier League Darts live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Judd Trump vs Mark Williams: live stream Snooker World Championship in China

Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2022 Snooker World Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstar Online, Youku, Migu, Kuaishou and Huya. Judd Trump vs Mark Williams is set to be played across four sessions, starting at: 8pm CST on Thursday night; 5pm on Friday evening; 2am on Friday night/Saturday morning; and 9.30pm on Saturday night. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to live stream Judd Trump vs Mark Williams: watch Snooker World Championship online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every Snooker World Championship game in Canada, and that of course includes the Judd Trump vs Mark Williams clash. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Trump vs Williams is set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 8am ET / 5am PT on Thursday morning; 5am ET / 2am PT on Friday morning; 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Friday; and 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Saturday morning.

How to watch Judd Trump vs Mark Williams: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US

DAZN is the place to watch the Snooker World Championship in the US too, with Judd Trump vs Mark Williams set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 8am ET / 5am PT on Thursday morning; 5am ET / 2am PT on Friday morning; 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Friday; and 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Saturday morning. A subscription costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Judd Trump vs Mark Williams: live stream snooker in New Zealand