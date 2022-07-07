Jabeur vs Maria live stream: how to watch Wimbledon women's semi-final online from anywhere

The action on Centre Court kicks off today with this intriguing looking Wimbledon 2022 semi-final clash between two history-making friends. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur became the first Arabian woman to make it past the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam event when she battled back to beat Marie Bouzkova on Tuesday. Now she faces her friend and training partner Tatjana Maria for a place in the SW19 showpiece. Read on as we explain how to watch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Third seed Jabuer claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 triumph in her quarter-final, losing just one game after giving up the first set. She now faces her great pal and "BBQ buddy" Tatjana Maria, who's route to this semi-final has been one of the big stories of this year's tournament.

The German 34-year-old and current No. 104 seed could become the lowest ranked player to reach the final at Wimbledon, with the mum of two coming back from a set down to beat fellow countrywoman Jule Niemeier on Tuesday. Whatever happens expect a big hug at the net come the end of the game, and huge cheers from the crowd.

Ready for a heart-warmer? Here's how to watch a Jabeur vs Maria live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Jabeur vs Maria: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Jabeur vs Maria is the first match on Centre Court this afternoon and is expected to start no earlier than 1.30pm BST. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Jabeur vs Maria: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Jabeur vs Maria is expected to begin no earlier than 10.30pm AEST on Thursday night. In other words, brace yourself for a late night. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Jabeur vs Maria live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Jabeur vs Maria on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Jabeur vs Maria: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Jabeur vs Maria on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The match is set to get underway no earlier than 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Thursday morning. Jabeur vs Maria is also set to be shown on ESPN's linear channel. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Jabeur vs Maria and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Jabeur vs Maria set to start at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Thursday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Jabeur vs Maria live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

