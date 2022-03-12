Italy vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations online from anywhere now

Scotland's hopes of lifting the Six Nations trophy may have come to an end for this year but the Thistles will nevertheless be hoping to end the campaign on a high as they face Italy in their penultimate fixture today. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world right - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.

Having started the tournament in scintillating style with an opening weekend win over England, Gregor Townsend's men have slumped to defeats to Wales and France.

Confidence in the camp will have been hit but the Scots will welcome the opportunity to rack up a big score this afternoon against the tournament's whipping boys.

Italy's performance during this year's Six Nations will have done little to silence critics who have questioned their place in the tournament. Kieran Crowley's men have managed to concede an abysmal -111 points difference, a tally that will likely increase significantly after the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Italy vs Scotland live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Italy vs Scotland is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with coverage starting at 1.30pm ahead of kick-off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Italy vs Scotland on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Welsh-language coverage is also available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Italy vs Scotland from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITV Hub for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

Italy vs Scotland is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with coverage starting at 1.30pm GMT ahead of kick-off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Italy vs Scotland using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Italy vs Scotland in the US

How to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch Italy vs Scotland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream Italy vs Scotland in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Italy vs Scotland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

How to live stream Italy vs Scotland in Canada