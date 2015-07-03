How to maximise your privacy online with Tor

On a first time run, you'll be asked if you'd like to connect directly or through a proxy. For the vast majority of users, direct is the way to go.

A box will pop up indicating that you're connecting to the Tor network. It should only be there for a moment before the browser window opens. The browser works just like the Firefox you know and love – although it's rather trimmed down from the regular downloadable version. You can just start browsing normally by entering an address into the bar.

Before you start browsing, you should check that the browser is working properly. Click on the Test for Network Settings button on the homepage, or alternatively go to IPAddress.com.

This will tell you what your 'apparent' IP address is – that is the internet address that sites you visit will think that you're from. IPAddress.com will also tell you which country to appear to be from.

If you want to compare it to your real IP address, open up your regular non-Tor browser and head to ipaddress.com.