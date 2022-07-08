India vs England live stream: how to watch 2nd T20I cricket online and on TV from anywhere

With the first T20I between India and England done and dusted and with India coming out on top, the second T20I comes within a couple of days' time and Team Blue will see the return of many a star player.

Read on for our guide on how to watch an India vs England live stream and see the second T20I match scheduled for July 9, online and on TV, no matter where you are in the world.

India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first match by 50 runs. India had scored 198/8 in the 20 overs, while England could only muster 148 runs in 19.3 overs. Now, the attention turns to the next game.

India’s squad for the 2nd T20I will see the return of Virat Kohli to the shortest form of the game. Also in the squad are Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer who were in the squad for the first T20I are not included in the lineup for the second game.

India 2nd T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable India vs England live stream and watch all the action from the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham online from anywhere.

India vs England T20I series schedule

First T20I: July 7, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. India won by 50 runs.

July 7, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. India won by 50 runs. Second T20I : July 9, Edgbaston, Birmingham

: July 9, Edgbaston, Birmingham Third T20I: July 10, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

How to watch India Vs England 2nd T20I live stream in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the T20I series. Play begins at 7.00pm IST. Sony Six (opens in new tab) and Sony Six HD will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the matches 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the match live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch India vs England 2nd T20I from outside your country

In the UK, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch India vs England 2nd T20I online in the UK

How to live stream India vs England 2nd T20I and watch online in Australia

How to watch India vs England: live stream 2nd T20I online in NZ

(opens in new tab) Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show the India vs England 2nd T20I in New Zealand. The match is set to get underway at 1.30am NZST. The better news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps action, The Hundred, as well as F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

England vs India live stream: how to watch 2nd T20I in the US (and Canada)