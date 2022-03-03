How to watch Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: live stream every game online from anywhere

Can anyone stand up to the formidable Southern Stars? Six-time champions Australia enter the 202 Women's Cricket World Cup as overwhelming favourites once again, but India, New Zealand, England and South Africa will all be hoping to upset the odds. With 31 matches being squeezed into 29 days, strap yourself in and read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 2022 Women's World Cup live stream online from anywhere.

The White Ferns' - this year's hosts - solitary ODI World Cup triumph came in 2000, when they last hosted the tournament, and they sent out a statement ahead of this one with a magnificent nine-wicket demolition of their trans-Tasman rivals, inspired by Sophie Devine.

Also in promising form are India, who are still searching for their maiden triumph. The Women in Blue warmed up with a Smriti Mandhana-led thrashing of the West Indies, though she left that game early with a head injury.

Not quite so hot are the reigning champions, England, who are rebuilding their confidence after last month's unhappy Ashes tour, something that would have been helped by their recent victory over the Proteas.

If you're not familiar with the format, all eight teams will play each other once in the group stage, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals. Ready for a bumper month of high-octane cricket? Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a 2022 Women's World Cup live stream and watch every game from anywhere.

All times are given in GMT. Add 11 hours for AEDT; add 13 hours for NZDT; subtract 5 hours for ET; subtract 8 hours for PT.

GROUP STAGE

Round 1

Friday, March 4 - New Zealand vs West Indies, 1am

Friday, March 4 - Bangladesh vs South Africa, 9pm

Saturday, March 5 - Australia vs England, 1am

Sunday, March 6 - India vs Pakistan, 1am

Click here for full 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup schedule Round 2 Sunday, March 6 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 9pm

Tuesday, March 8 - Australia vs Pakistan, 1am

Tuesday, March 8 - England vs West Indies, 9pm

Thursday, March 10 - New Zealand vs India, 1am Round 3 Friday, March 11 - Pakistan vs South Africa, 1am

Saturday, March 12 - India vs West Indies, 1am

Monday, March 12 - New Zealand vs Australia, 9pm

Monday, March 14 - England vs South Africa, 1am Round 4 Sunday, March 13 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 9pm

Monday, March 14 - Australia vs West Indies, 9pm

Wednesday, March 16 - England vs India, 1am

Thursday, March 17 - New Zealand vs South Africa, 1am Round 5 Thursday, March 17 - Bangladesh vs West Indies, 9pm

Saturday, March 19 - Australia vs India, 1am

Saturday, March 19 - New Zealand vs England, 9pm

Monday, March 21 - Pakistan vs West Indies, 1am Round 6 Monday, March 21 - Australia vs South Africa, 9pm

Tuesday, March 22 - Bangladesh vs India, 1am

Wednesday, March 23 - South Africa vs West Indies, 9pm

Thursday, March 24 - England vs Pakistan, 1am Round 7 Thursday, March 24 - Australia vs Bangladesh, 9pm

Friday, March 25 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, 9pm

Saturday, March 26 - Bangladesh vs England, 9pm

Sunday, March 27 - India vs South Africa, 1am KNOCKOUT STAGE Semi-Final 1 Tuesday, March 29 - TBA vs TBA, 9pm Semi-Final 2 Thursday, March 30 - TBA vs TBA, 1am 2022 WOMEN'S CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL Sunday, April 3 - TBA vs TBA, 12am

How to live stream Women's Cricket World Cup for FREE in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch the World Cup for women on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Outside Australia this month? You can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, getting the best VPN is the solution...

How to watch World Cup cricket outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Women's World Cup: live stream cricket in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup in New Zealand. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99.

How to watch World Cup cricket in the UK

You can watch every game of the Women's World Cup via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

World Cup for women live stream: where to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, fans in the US have several options to live stream the Women's Cricket World Cup It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Alternatively, there's ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming the World Cup. The ESPN Plus cost is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

Cricket live stream: how to watch 2022 Women's World Cup in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the 2022 Cricket World Cup for women live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Or to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, new plans start at Rs 499 with the Hotstar app available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch a FREE World Cup live stream in Pakistan

The 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with the only details required being your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

