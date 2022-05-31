How to watch today's big Fujifilm X-series camera launch

The Fujifilm X Summit is the company's annual celebration of its much-loved mirrorless cameras, and is usually a good bet for a product announcement or two. But this year Fuji's fest promises to be extra-special, which means it's well worth tuning into the show later today to see what photographic treats it brings.

Earlier this year, Fujifilm celebrated ten years of the X-Mount, which arrived back in 2012 with the Fujifilm X-Pro1. And in a short video (opens in new tab) celebrating the milestone in January, Fujifilm told us that the fifth generation of its X-series cameras would be announced at its X Summit event in 2022.

When is the Fujifilm X-series event? The Fujifilm X Summit is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 31 at 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. How long will the event last? Given how much Fujifilm is expected to announce, we're expecting the X Summit to last about an hour.

That X Summit takes place today and the rumors have been swirling about what might be announced. A flagship Fujifilm X-H2S camera looks the most likely arrival, according to the latest rumors. But that's unlikely to be the only news, with rumors also pointing to some new lenses and even a possible sibling for the X-H2S.

It certainly sounds like it's going to be a busy X Summit, so how do you tune in? And what exactly should we expect to see? We've rounded up everything you need to know on one handy place.

How to watch Fujifilm's X-Series camera launch

The best way to watch Fujifilm's X Summit is on Fuji's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab). The event kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on Tuesday, May 31.

As Fujifilm's placeholder image shows, the event is being hosted in Omiya, Japan and the description promises that "we are prepared to bring you a lot of exciting news".

We've also embedded the livestream above, so you can watch it with us on TechRadar.

Some Fuji fans are already camped out on the YouTube livestream page, with some commenting that they're "praying for a hint of the X-Pro4" and others telling Fujifilm to "take my money already!" as they await news of the rumored X-H2. Not long to wait now, folks...

What to expect from the Fujifilm X Summit

Fujifilm has already said that it's going to launch the fifth generation of its X-series mirrorless cameras at the X Summit on May 31 – the only question now is what form that'll take.

We've been big fans of fourth-gen X-series cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4, which we still rate as one of the best cameras for photography, and the classic Fujifilm X100V, which sits top of our guide to the best compact cameras. But according to the rumors, Fujifilm is cooking up something a lot more powerful than those models.

According to Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab), the most likely launch is a new flagship called the Fujifilm X-H2S. This has been tipped to come with a new stacked 26MP sensor, 40fps burst shooting and 6K video powers.

The Fujifilm X-H1 (above) arrived back in 2018, but is rumored to be getting a successor at the Fujifilm X Summit. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

But that's not all, it seems – other possibilities raised by Fuji Rumors include a super-versatile XF18-120mm f/4 lens and an XF150-600mm f/5.6-8 for wildlife and sports shooters.

Right now, this all speculation, and it's quite possible that Fujifilm is planning some extra surprises, which it's historically left towards the end of its X Summit presentation.

So whether you're a hardcore Fuji fan, or simply someone who fancies a new hybrid camera for stills and video, it sounds like it'll be worth tuning into the X Summit and watching until the end.