Nvidia's annual GTC 2021event kicks off today, April 12, and we'll show you how to watch the keynote speech by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia GTC (GPU Technology Conference) is a chance for the company to show off some of the exciting advancements it's been working on. Rather than focusing on gaming or launching new consumer graphics card, Nvidia GTC 2021 will look at AI, automotive, deep learning, health care and much more.

So, while it may not be the event to find out about new graphics cards Nvidia is planning to follow the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 with, it still offers an exciting look at the future of tech that touches on all aspects of our lives.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nvidia GTC 2021 will be online only, and the keynote will kick off the conference that will see over 1,500 sessions held between April 12 and April 16.

How to watch the Nvidia GTC 2021 keynote live

The Nvidia GTC 2021 keynote will be broadcast live from Jensen Huang's kitchen – a location that's become pretty familiar this past year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It will start on April 12 at 8:30am PDT / 11:30am EDT / 15:30 GMT / 01:30am April 13 AEST.

You can watch the keynote in the video embedded above, as well as on Nvidia's YouTube channel.

The keynote will likely touch on the themes for this year's GTC, and in an Nvidia blog post, the company says that "Huang will share the company’s vision for the future of computing from silicon to software to services, and from the edge to the data center to the cloud."

What do we expect from Nvidia GTC 2021?

As this is a week-long conference, there will be few surprises. You can head over to the Nvidia GTC 2021 website to find a full list of the speakers, events and lessons that will taking place.

We may also hear more about Nvidia's RTX workstation cards. Perhaps most excitingly, we could glimpse the new Tegra SoC (system on chip), which may be powering a new version of the Nintendo Switch later this year.

This could give us our best guess so far at the power of Nintendo's rumored new console.

For a taste of what's to come, Nvidia has released a video highlighting GTC keynotes from the past, which you can view below: