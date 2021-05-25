How to watch the Microsoft Build 2021 keynote live

Microsoft's annual Build event kicks off today, May 25, and we'll show you how to watch the keynote speech by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Build 2021 is a chance for the company to show off some of the exciting features it's been working on. Instead of product announcements, we're expecting improvements in its suite of apps, from Windows 10 to Teams.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Build 2021 will be online only once again, and the keynote will kick off the conference that will see many sessions held between May 25 and May 27.

How to watch the Build 2021 keynote live

The Build 2021 keynote will be broadcast live from the Microsoft campus in Redmond, with CEO Satya Nadella speaking.

It will start on May 25 at 9:00am PT / 12:00am EDT / 16:00 BST / 01:00am May 26 AEST.

You can watch the keynote in the video embedded below, as well as on Microsoft's YouTube channel.

The keynote will likely touch on the themes for this year's Build conference, with the main Build site emphasizing how they will be 'Announcing new tools and solutions that empower developers to help solve real world problems'.

What do we expect from Microsoft's Build 2021?

As this is a week-long conference, there will be a few surprises. You can head over to the Build 2021 website to find a full list of sessions that will taking place.

There has been plenty of rumors as to when Windows 10 Sun Valley will arrive, which may be as soon as this week for the Insider Dev Channel.

Alongside improvements for Teams and the Edge browser, there's a lot of opportunity for Microsoft to unveil plenty of improvements to its software products over the course of the week.

Be sure to have a reminder set on the video above, so you'll be able to watch Satya Nadella's keynote live.