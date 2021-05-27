Computex 2021 is online only this year, which means its easier than ever to catch the Intel Computex 2021 Keynote Address from Intel Executive Vice President, Michelle Johnston Holthaus.

According to Intel, the keynote will be "a firsthand look at how the strategies of new CEO Pat Gelsinger, along with the forces of a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, are unleashing a new era of innovation at Intel — right when the world needs it most."

What does that mean? We're not sure, but hopefully we'll hear a lot more about Intel's upcoming 12-generation processor series, codenamed Intel Alder Lake. Whether Intel does or not remains to be seen. What we do know is that Intel plans on bringing in several other speakers like Intel's Steve Long and Lisa Spelman to "outline how Intel innovations help expand human potential by expanding technology’s potential."

You'll have to tune in to the keynote to find out what that means.

Intel vs AMD: which chipmaker does processors better?

How to watch the Intel Computex 2021 keynote live

The Intel Computex 2021 keynote begins on May 31, 10am Taipei Standard Time, which is 7pm PST / 10pm EST on May 30, or 1am BST / 12pm AEST on May 31.

You can watch the keynote in the video embedded above, or you can check out the official Computex Taipei YouTube channel for the same livestream.

What do we expect from Intel's Computex 2021 keynote?

While the company hasn't exactly been concrete about what it plans for the Intel Computex 2021 keynote, that isn't that unusual for these sorts of events. We expect there to be a decent amount of talk about the semiconductor shortage, how Intel is planning on getting more chips into more devices sooner, and with Intel Alder Lake due out later this year, we can't rule out that their 12th generation processor series won't come up.

More likely, though, is for more focus on 11th generation Tiger Lake and Rocket Lake processors and the Intel Evo platform than Alder Lake. You can't get Alder Lake yet and likely won't be able to for a few months at the very least, so it makes more sense to tout what's already on the market at a consumer trade show.