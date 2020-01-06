How to watch the Intel CES 2020 press conference livestream

When is the Intel CES 2020 press conference? The Intel CES 2020 keynote press conference is set to start on Monday, January 6, at 4PM PST (7PM EST, 12AM GMT Tuesday January 7, and 10AM AEST January 7). How long will the event last? That varies from year-to-year, but we're expecting it to be around an hour.

Intel will be hosting its annual press conference at CES 2020 on Monday, January 6, at 4PM PST (7PM EST). That works out as 12AM GMT and 10AM AEST Tuesday January 7 for readers in the UK and Australia.

While we'll be at the event live, not everyone can make it to CES in Las Vegas, but the good news is that Intel will be livestreaming its press conference, and we'll show you how you can watch the Intel CES 2020 press conference online.

Intel has been facing renewed competition from AMD, with the latter's latest CPUs being big hits with critics and reviewers, so Intel's CES 2020 presentation is critical, as the company will need to show that it still has the edge when it comes to innovation and performance.

Plus, with Intel entering the discrete graphics card market, it needs to use its CES 2020 press conference to show why people should go for its new GPU, rather than ones from Nvidia and AMD.

So, you won't want to miss out on what Intel has to say.

How to watch the Intel CES 2020 press conference live

The Intel CES 2020 press conference will be broadcast on Intel's press site. The livestream video will appear on the site just before the conference begins.

We should also hopefully get a URL so we can embed the video into this page, so you don't have to go anywhere!

If you can't watch the video live, then fear not, as we'll be in attendance and will bring you all the latest breaking news, so keep an eye on TechRadar's homepage for all the biggest stories from the Intel CES 2020 press conference.

What can we expect from the Intel CES 2020 presentation?

As a company best known for its processors, we'll see what 2020 has in store for Intel's CPUs at its CES 2020 livestream.

So, we'll likely hear about how Intel's 10nm desktop processors are going, and we've also had hints that Intel will talk about its 10th generation Comet Lake processors for gaming laptops and workstations. These will still use the 14nm process.

We'll also likely see the Intel Ghost Canyon NUC, a small form factor PC that will feature Intel 9th-generation H-Series processors, with boost clocks up to 5GHz. This could be a seriously powerful tiny PC.

We'll also hopefully get more info, even if it's just a small tease, about the Intel Xe graphics cards, which will see Intel compete with AMD and Nvidia in the graphics card market.

Intel has a lot to prove in 2020, so a strong CES 2020 presentation is needed to keep consumers onside and excited about what the company has in store.