How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online and stream from anywhere now

With Thomas Shelby back in the UK, his political career takes a new turn while he's moving his pawns on the power chessboard. Will Tommy's troubles be big enough to kill him eventually, as Ada suggests? Read on to find out what to expect next and discover how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online and stream it on catch-up now from anywhere in the world.

*Potential Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 spoilers ahead*

Watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online Episode 3: Sunday, March 13 at 9pm GMT on BBC One Title: Gold Stream: FREE on BBC iPlayer - live or catch-up International streaming: Netflix (from June 10) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

As preannounced in the opener, Peaky Blinders' boss keeps weaving his strategy to shake power influences and existing alliances.

IRA, fascists, Boston-Irish mobsters and Birmingham criminals are all part of the same plot. In the meantime, the green-eyed demon is back: Ruby's health, and with it Tommy's mindset, get worse.

As the official BBC synopsis reads: 'Faced with devastating news, Tommy goes on a quest to discover who placed a curse on his family. In Birmingham, Ada takes charge, and Arthur takes on some new recruits.'

Will Thomas Shelby manage to double-cross his enemies or will they do it first?

Make sure to know how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 and discover if the Birmingham mobster's plans will fall into pieces - or maybe not just yet.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online for FREE in the UK

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 aired on Sunday, March 13 at 9pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, where it is now available to catch-up on together with previous episodes. Watching Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK is super easy and 100% FREE – as long as you have a valid TV licence. You can enjoy all episodes live and on-demand via BBC iPlayer. You can watch iPlayer on your computer and laptop directly from its website, or simply through its easy-to-use app available on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks. And, if you are out of the country? Do not worry. You can use a VPN to watch the latest developments of the Shelby family on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online outside your country

If you find yourself eager to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online while you're off on holiday or abroad for business, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, getting the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to, easy to use, and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch Peaky Blinders

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Peaky Blinders online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

Where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 around the world

Watching Birmingham's most famous gangsters in other corners of the globe is as simple as logging on to Netflix. That said, Netflix subscribers have to wait until the BAFTA-winning series has finished its broadcast run on the BBC before discovering what's going to happen to the Shelby family, with confirmation season 6 will officially arrive on the platform from Friday, June 10. That will be the case for subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Middle East, most of Europe, South America and more. Meanwhile, you can refresh your memory with the previous five seasons - all still available on Netflix for you to watch.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 recap

It's not a surprise that with his natural talent for oratory, Tommy can smoothly get away by walking in the darkness, along the middle line - between left and right, jumping across politics and criminal duties from scene to scene.

But as his grip over the Shelbys tightens though. the absence of Polly could tear apart the whole family.

Arthur, his older brother, appears lost into his addiction. His sister Ada is reluctant to get involved with his troubled plans, once again. Also Gipsy curses are threating the health of its members - literally - with his daughter Ruby falling seriously ill.

Tommy and Alfie. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/duSJu8NlEzMarch 6, 2022 See more

Among new faces - like Nazi Mosley's mistress and future wife Lady Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson) and Gina's uncle Jack Nelson (James Frecheville) - an old character makes his return for the grand finale.

The one-eyed Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) is back in business with Thomas Shelby. In the meantime, the Birmingham mobster/politician is looking to transform Alfie’s abandoned Camden property in houses for the needy.