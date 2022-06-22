How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem, season 3 online from anywhere – don't miss the final run

It's been a relatively short but sweet run for Motherland: Fort Salem but the curtain is nevertheless about to come down with its third and final season. Set in an alternate reality where witches are protecting America's borders and fight threats including rogue supernatural groups, the show mixes action, adventure and coming-of-age storylines amid the backdrop of a dystopian USA. Read on to find out how to watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Created by Eliot Laurence, of Claws fame, with Will Ferrell and Succession director Adam McKay as producers, the supernatural drama follows a group of young cadets turned soldiers as they learn to conjure at a US military academy.

The final chapter of the show sees protagonists Abigail (Ashely Nicole Williams), Raelle (Taylor Hickson), and Tally (Jessica Sutton) on the run following the end of season 2's cliffhanger which saw the Witch Plague-infected Vice President’s daughter killed.

Will the trio clear their name? And can they stop the threat of their ancient enemy, The Camarilla, destroying America? Here's how to watch Motherland: Fort Salem and stream season 3 online from all corners of the globe.

How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem in the US

(opens in new tab) Motherland: Fort Salem has been produced exclusively in the US by teen-friendly channel Freeform. The first episode of Season 3 debuts on June 21 at 10pm ET/PT, with the remaining episodes made available every Tuesday from then on in. Freeform is available on cable but cord-cutters can stream Motherland: Fort Salem on services like Sling and FuboTV. Sling is $35 per month but new subscribers can get the first month for half-price (opens in new tab). FuboTV is pricier but has more cable channels available. There's also a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Plans start at $69.99 thereafter. Away from the States? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune into your streaming service to watch Motherland: For Salem season three online from anywhere.

How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem from outside your country

For anyone abroad right now who still wants to watch the final run of this fantasy show, you might struggle from outside of the US and Canada. But don't let geo-restrictions come between you and missing out on the latest thriller.

Simply downloading and installing a VPN to your device will let you watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem online in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's better news for folk hoping to watch the show in Canada. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 will be shown on ABC Spark, at the same time as in the US, beginning with the season premiere on Tuesday June 21 at 10pm ET/PT, with the remaining episodes shown weekly every Tuesday at the same time from then on in. The channel is available from most Canadian TV providers, but as the channel doesn't have its own bespoke streaming service you'll be reliant upon your provider for online viewing options. If you're outside of the country and want to access the channel on the go, just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to point yourself back to Canada and you'll be able to stream as usual.

Can you watch Motherland: Fort Salem in the UK?

(opens in new tab) While there's no confirmed release date for Season 3 of Fort Salem in the UK, it's likely home will be the BBC, which has broadcast the previous two seasons. While you're waiting for confirmation of a transmission date, the good news is that you can catch up with all the supernatural goings on with BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which currently has seasons one and two available to stream on demand for free. If you can't wait to watch the new series, your only alternative is to grab a VPN as mentioned above (opens in new tab) and sign up to one of the US TV streaming services listed above. This is, of course, for US citizens abroad only.

How to watch Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 in Australia

There's no current word on where and when you'll be able to watch the concluding season of Motherland: Fort Salem, but the smart money is on Fox 8 HD, which has previously shown the fantasy show. If you're desperate to watch the show in tandem with viewers in the States, your only alternative is to grab a VPN as mentioned above (opens in new tab) and sign up to one of the US TV streaming services listed above, however this will require you to have a US credit card to complete the subscription process.