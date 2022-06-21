How to watch Love Island and stream tonight's double islander dumping as voted by the public

After voting to choose who the original line up of islanders would initially couple up with from day one, Love Island fans have once again been able to have their say. Asked to vote for their favorite girl and boy, tonight's episode will reveal which two islanders are packing their bags and going home. It's an episode not to be missed - make sure you know how to watch Love Island UK 2022 online or on TV and stream tonight's double dumping from anywhere.

Once again, Love Island producers left us on another whopper of a cliff-hanger after islanders were asked to gather around the firepit. It was then revealed that the public had been voting for their favorite girl and boy, and the islanders with the least amount of votes would be at risk of leaving the villa.

Ikenna, Jay, and Andrew found themselves in the bottom three for the boys, while Ekin-Su, Tasha, and Amber received the least amount of votes of the girls.

While previous series have seen the rest of the villa faced with the tough decision of whom of their friends should go home, Danica received a text that stated it would be solely down to the public vote.

After a gruelling 24-hours to find out the results, viewers will find out who is leaving tonight and the inevitable fallout, with the chance some islanders could now be left single. Read our guide below to find out how to watch Love Island UK online where you are.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) The double islander dumping will happen at the beginning of tonight's episode, which airs at 9pm BST on ITV2. While viewers might be hoping for a longer episode, it will finish airing at 10.05pm BST. ITV2 is 100% free-to-watch in the UK, with the option to also live stream Love Island on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). It will also be the place to watch the dumping and other episodes back on catch-up after they air. Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access ITV Hub. That means you could be at risk of missing out on tonight's firepit drama.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island season 8 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) has once again been airing the UK iteration of Love Island. It's just a couple of days behind, so viewers can expect to catch the drama on June 23. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in New Zealand: stream season 8 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand can watch Love Island UK season 8 on Neon (opens in new tab) with episodes concurrent with the UK broadcasts. That means you'll be able to see the conclusion of the double dumping today. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

How to watch Love Island UK in Canada

In the past Love Island has been available via Hayu and CTV. However, last year there was no official broadcaster and we expect it to be the case for Love Island season 8, too.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN (opens in new tab), which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content.