How to watch Gaslit: stream the Slow Burn Watergate mini series from anywhere now – Julia Roberts stars

A dazzling A-list cast depicts the events of Watergate from a different perspective, with Hollywood star Julia Roberts playing strong-willed Arkansan socialite Martha Mitchell. Based on the Slow Burn podcast, expect scenery-chewing performances and tonnes of intrigue as we explain below how to watch Gaslit online from anywhere.

There have been dozens of screen portrayals of Nixon, the one president in US history to resign from the job. But series writer Robbie Pickering focuses on the overlooked story of Martha Mitchell instead – the first person to alert the press to Nixon’s crooked ways – and her husband, Attorney General John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn in heavy prosthetics).

As implied by the title, the Nixon administration did everything possible to discredit Martha’s claims: defaming her as highly paranoid, an alcoholic, and even holding her hostage in a California hotel room to prevent her from speaking to journalists.

In addition to Roberts and Penn, this 8-part series features Dan Stevens as attorney John Dean and GLOW’s Betty Gilpin as Maureen, romantic partners and confidantes during the constitutional crisis. Then there's Shea Whigham (Perry Mason), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Patton Oswalt and The Hurt Locker's Brian Geraghty too.

It’s a refreshing depiction of a well-known government conspiracy, bolstered by an incredible Julia Roberts performance. Just read on to find out how to watch Gaslit online now and stream this compelling new drama from anywhere.

How to watch Gaslit online in the US with or without cable

The Julia Roberts Watergate drama is coming to STARZ from Sunday, April 24 at 8pm ET/PT, with new episodes airing at the same time each week. So, if you have this channel on cable, you're all set. Watch Gaslit without cable If you don't have Starz, you can currently get an online subscription for $3 per month for six months. Once this special offer expires, the price will increase to $8.99 a month. You can stream shows from your desktop, or download the STARZ app on your TV-connected device or from the App Store on your phone or tablet and subscribe from there. It’s also available through Amazon Prime Video, which is well worth considering as you can get both a FREE 30-day Prime trial and then a FREE 7-day Starz trial on top of that. In either case, you can cancel at any time, with Prime costing $14.99 a month and Starz an additional $8.99 a month - but only if you decide to keep them. If you do shell out for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are given you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Gaslit from outside your country

If you're out of the country when new series Gaslit drops, you'll find yourself unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Gaslit online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch Gaslit from abroad

How to watch Gaslit online in the UK

UK fans of edge-of-your seat drama won’t need to wait to watch the highly anticipated Gaslit. Episodes are coming straight to StarzPlay from Sunday, April 24 where they will land from about 5am GMT. The StarzPlay UK channel is available via Amazon Channels for £5.99 per month after a 1-week free trial. But you need an Amazon Prime subscription to be able to add Amazon Channels. New subscribers can sign-up and enjoy a 30-day Amazon FREE trial and enjoy perks such as free delivery, ad-free music streaming, and loads of films and TV shows. After that trial, however, Amazon Prime reverts to £7.99 a month, though you’re free to cancel either subscription at any time. If you’re travelling and want to stream the shows you normally watch, simply purchase a VPN. Not only will this overcome geo-block restrictions, but it provides additional security while you’re surfing the web too.

How to watch Gaslit online in Canada

Cable viewers with access to Starz can also enjoy Gaslit from Sunday, April 24 from 9pm ET/PT and with the remaining seven episodes aired weekly at the same time. Cord cutters aren’t without options either, as Crave will be the online home for this limited series. An entry-level plan costs CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) – or $CND19.99 if you want more streams and better video quality – but subscribers only pay CND$0.99 for the first month (offer valid until April 30). New episodes land weekly from April 24, premiering at around 3.01 am ET. / 12.01am PT. If you’re abroad when the high-stakes conspiracy of Gaslit becomes available, geo-blocks will stop you from connecting to the VOD service you'd normally use. A VPN like ExpressVPN, however, will let you connect to your typical streaming service, and as noted above, they’re currently offering 49% off.

How to watch Gaslit online in Australia