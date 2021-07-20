EA is set to host its EA Play Live 2021 stream on July 22, showcasing the publisher's biggest upcoming releases – and maybe even announcing some new ones. And if you want to watch the whole thing live, then you're in the right place.

EA Play Live is essentially EA's virtual equivalent of an E3 conference, with the publisher opting to skip E3 2021 in lieu of hosting its own event. It's no surprise, given that hosting its own independent showcase outside of the E3 sphere allows EA to ensure focus is only on its titles – a move that it benefitted from when E3 was cancelled last year.

In the run-up to this main showcase, EA has been hosting a Spotlight Series of streams that have focused on specific games and genres from the publisher including Madden 22, Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends and EA Original titles. But it's at EA Play Live that we expect the publisher to pull out the big guns – and maybe even a few surprises (more on that below).

Want to catch all the action live? Here's how to watch EA Play Live 2021.

How to watch EA Play Live 2021

EA Play Live 2021 takes place on Thursday, July 22, 2021, with a pre-show beginning at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (or July 23 at 3am AEST). The main conference is set to last roughly 40 minutes and will be hosted by WWE's Austin Creed. It's unclear how long the pre-show will last, but we imagine about 20 minutes.

You can watch the showcase live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook. But you can also catch all the action right here via the embedded video above!

EA Play Live 2021: what we're expecting

(Image credit: EA Dice)

Let's start with what we know we won't be seeing at EA Play Live 2021. BioWare has already confirmed that we won't see Dragon Age 4 or a new Mass Effect at this event, while Full Circle has revealed that Skate 4 won't be making an appearance. In addition, the EA Star Wars team has confirmed it doesn't have anything to share at this year's showcase.

So what does that leave us with? EA Dice has already stated it will be revealing Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer mode at the showcase. This third multiplayer experience is rumored to be called the 'Battlefield Hub' and will reportedly allow players to play remastered versions of classic Battlefield maps. We're also hoping EA Dice will reveal a few more Specialists (we have only seen four of the 10 confirmed characters) and give us some firm details on the delayed technical playtest.

In addition to Battlefield 2042, we're expecting EA's sports titles to take up a chunk of the conference, with a closer look at both FIFA 22 and Madden 22's new features – though considering both have had Spotlights already we're not expecting anything massive here. We're also expecting an update on online multiplayer titles such as Apex Legends and Knockout City.

It's unlikely that we'll get an update on The Sims 5, as it's reportedly still very early in development, but we could get a tease on future The Sims 4 DLC such as new kits or game packs.

But perhaps the biggest announcement we're expecting from EA Play Live 2021 is the reveal of the rumored Dead Space remake. It's likely this announcement would be the closer of the show, but we'll have to wait for the actual event to find out if this rumor proves to be true.