How to watch Blue Origin launch Jeff Bezos into outer space

Jeff Bezos is about to ride a pillar of fire to outer space and you can watch it live as Blue Origin broadcasts its first manned flight as it happens on July 20. Bezos will be accompanied by three other passengers: his brother, Mark Bezos; pioneering Mercury 13 pilot, Wally Funk; and 18-year-old Oliver Daemon.

The historic flight will see both the oldest (Funk, at 82-years-old) and the youngest (Daemon) persons to ever fly into space. The flight is on track for a 9AM EST lift-off on July 20 and will be broadcast live on Blue Origin's website starting at 7:30AM EST.

How to watch Blue Origin launch Jeff Bezos to space live

In addition to Blue Origin's website broadcast, the company will be providing live mission updates via Twitter at @BlueOrigin. There will be a live press conference with the astronauts following the launch.

Our first human flight on Tuesday will be the 16th flight in #NewShepard’s history. Learn about the meticulous & rigorous launch program that brought us to this first step. Watch the launch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr, starting at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/xWQRYLikZdJuly 18, 2021 See more

What do we expect from Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos launch?

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket has made 15 successful launches and landings after passing the so-called Kármán Line, the internationally-recognized frontier 62 miles above the earth's surface that marks the beginning of "space," so technically we expect things to be smooth sailing.

The most likely hiccup to Blue Origin's plans would be the weather. The rocket will be launching from the dusty plains of West Texas in Summer, so while no one expects weather to scuttle the launch, it won't be the first time that sudden adverse weather pushed back a launch window by a day or more.