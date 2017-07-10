Starting from 6pm BST/PT today, July 10, Amazon will be holding its third Amazon Prime Day, which promises to bring more bargains and deals than Black Friday.

While this year's Amazon Prime Day technically begins on July 10, the main day itself is on Tuesday July 11, where even more deals will be made available. It's worth noting that any Amazon Prime Deals on offer on July 10 will end at midnight - so make sure you jump on any deals that stand out.

Previous Amazon Prime Days have had some excellent deals amidst some less than stellar offerings, and Amazon's methods of distributing the deals throughout the day meant that many people missed out on some of the best savings.

That's why we've put together this guide on how to get the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals, so you can be sure you're at the right place at the right time to nab all the best bargains Amazon has to offer.

We've also put together a video that you can view below that tells you all you need to know about how to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

How to get a free trial Amazon Prime membership

Before taking advantage of the deals on Amazon Prime Day you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. This costs $99 (£79) a year and includes benefits such as Amazon Prime Video streaming and free two day delivery.

Even though there's a chance that Amazon will drop the price of an Amazon Prime membership for Amazon Prime Day, as it did last year, you may not be willing to put down cash just to find a deal.

Thankfully, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime which you can use to take part in the Amazon Prime Day event, and as long as you actively cancel your Amazon Prime account before the 30 day trial expires, you won't get billed. It may be worth putting a reminder in your calendar to cancel the service to make sure you don't get charged.

How to cancel your free Amazon Prime membership

Although there are benefits to having an Amazon Prime membership, if you don't want to pay for it before the 30 days are up head over to Amazon and go to the Manage Prime Membership page.

It should state that you have an Amazon Prime free trial, simply click 'Do not continue' to make sure you don't get charged. You'll still be able to use your Amazon Prime membership until the 30 days expires.

Preparing for Amazon Prime Day

Now that you have an Amazon Prime account, you can begin preparing for Amazon Prime Day. Last year there were big reductions on Xbox Ones, Fire TV Sticks, Blu-ray Box Sets, smartwatches and cameras, so if you're after any of those, you may be in luck this year.

If you're after something in particular, such as a new TV, then research a number of products. While the exact model you're after might not go on sale, a similar one might, so knowing what you're after is a good plan.

It's also a good idea to set a budget – you don't want to get carried away and have to spend the rest of the month on bread and water.

How to make the most out of Amazon Prime Day

On July 10 Amazon Prime Day will begin at 6pm PT (6pm BST) and will run all the way until 12am July 12, so keep a browser window open on the Amazon home page. Throughout the day Amazon will put up new deals and they will either be limited in stock, or will have a time limit.

Each deal will show you how much is left in stock or how much time you have left to purchase the deal. It's tempting to be pressurised into buying the deal as soon as possible, so if you have done some research beforehand to make sure the deal is for something you want, and the price is right, add the deal to your shopping basket as you would when you shop normally on Amazon.

If you're not sure, pause for a moment and do a bit of research. Check out reviews for the product both on Amazon (left by people who have bought the product before) and on TechRadar – we'll let you know if that product is worth buying or not.

Keep our Amazon Prime Day 2017 guide open as well, as we'll be adding all the best deals we see throughout the day. You can be confident that the deals we feature on that page will be for amazing tech at fantastic prices.

To make sure you don't miss out on any Amazon Prime Day deals, get the Amazon app on your smartphone (you can download it here for iOS devices such as an iPhone, or here for Android).

With the Amazon app installed on your smartphone you can keep an eye on the deals while you're away from your computer - and you can quickly jump on deals from your phone as well.

You can also see what deals are coming up during Amazon Prime Day. Add an upcoming deal to your watch list by clicking 'Your lists' and selecting 'Shopping list' or 'Wish list' and your phone will alert you to when the deal goes live - so you can quickly snap up those deals before they're gone!