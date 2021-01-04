If you’ve been wondering how to get Among Us on Nintendo Switch, it’s never been easier to get involved in one of the biggest games right now. The online multiplayer sensation, which has exploded in popularity in recent months, is the perfect title to play with friends, particularly during this period of isolation due to Covid-19.

But what is Among Us all about? Well, the premise is rather simple at first glance: each player takes on the role of a crew member and performs tasks to keep the ship operational. The twist is, however, that one crew member (chosen at random) plays as an imposter, whose objective is to sabotage and kill everyone else aboard the ship. The remaining crew members are then tasked with sniffing out who the imposter may be.

That’s not all, though. Once an imposter has been chosen, they’ll be jettisoned from the ship's airlock. But, depending on how wily the imposter is, players may eject the wrong person, meaning the imposter can continue to run amok.

Sounds pretty fun, right? If you want to get involved, then, here’s how to get Among Us on Nintendo Switch. And yes, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play it.

Head to Nintendo Switch eShop

You’ll find Among Us on the Nintendo eShop, priced at $5 (£3.89 / AU$6.45). Simply click on the orange shopping bag icon below the game tiles called ‘Nintendo eShop’ and confirm which account you’ll be using when prompted to do so.

While Among Us is likely to be sitting high in the ‘Charts’ section due to its popularity, the easiest and most fool proof way to find it is to head to search and type in ‘Among Us’. Once it appears in the search results, click through to the game page.

You should see some screenshots and game information, as well as a ‘Proceed to Purchase’ button located on the right hand side. If you’d like to buy the game, which we’re assuming you do, click ‘Proceed to Purchase’ and you’ll be presented with a number of payment options. You can use a Credit Card, Nintendo eShop Card, PayPal or any Gold Points you’ve accumulated for a discount or to get the game for free.

The game won’t take up much space on your system, thankfully, as it’s only 448MB. If you’re low on space, check out the the best Micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch.

Before you get Among Us on Nintendo Switch, it’s worth reiterating that you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play it. Among Us is an online multiplayer game, which means you’ll need to subscribe to Nintendo’s online service.

The Nintendo Switch Online service starts at $3.99 / £3.49 / $5.95 per month, but you can save by subscribing for 3 months for $7.99 / £6.99 / AU$11.95, or a year’s subscription for $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.95.

If you do subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, you’ll also get access to cloud saves, retro titles from the NES and SNES, as well as exclusive games, offers and discounts.