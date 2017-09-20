How to download iOS 11 right now

iOS 11 is now ready to download. All of the features that the original beta version of the software gave early adopters are now available on your iPhone or iPad.

It's set to be released in waves though so don't panic if it hasn't arrived on your device just yet.

Downloading iOS 11 should be an easy experience, but below you'll find our full guide on how to get the latest Apple software onto your devices. Before you begin you should make sure you back up your iPhone or iPad first.

How to download the latest iOS 11 software

Can you download it to your iPhone or iPad? iPhone 5S or higher iPad Mini 2 or higher iPad Air or higher iPod Touch 6th Gen Still not sure? Check out our full iOS 11 compatibility list

The next step is to ensure your device is plugged into a power supply. Downloading new iOS software can take a while and it's sure to push your battery hard, so it's best to leave your device plugged into the wall during this process.

After that you'll want to ensure you're connected to a Wi-Fi network to get the fastest download and make sure you're not using up all of your data.

When you're all plugged in and set up on Wi-Fi, head to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. In the Settings app you'll find a section called 'General' and then it's a case of heading to 'Software Update'.

iOS 11 will appear here when it's ready to download and you'll simply just need to tap 'Download and Install'. iOS will then greet you with the option of downloading the update immediately or later on when you're not using your device.

If you decide to go with the option for downloading and updating right then and there, be warned that your phone or tablet may be out of use for an hour or even potentially longer. If you want to keep using your device, press 'Install Tonight' or 'Remind Me Later' to install iOS 11 at a more convenient time.

If you select 'Install Tonight' just plug your iPhone or iPad into the power supply before you go to bed, and by the time you wake up iOS 11 should be ready and waiting for you.

Download and install iOS 11 from iTunes

If the above method doesn't work for you, there is another way to get iOS 11 on your gadgets. You'll need to download and install iOS 11 through iTunes, which is a good choice if you don't have a reliable wireless connection.

Updating to iOS 11 through iTunes will mean you need to make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your PC or Mac. Then it's just a case of connecting up your phone or tablet to the PC or Mac and iTunes should open automatically.

With iTunes open, select your device then click 'Summary' then 'Check for Update'. The iOS 11 update should appear. When it does click 'Download and Update'.