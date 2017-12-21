How to set up the PS4 and PS4 Pro

If you or a family member have just unwrapped a brand new PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro this Christmas, then you'll be eager to plug it in and get gaming straight away.

There's plenty to be excited about, as Sony's gaming machine comes with a huge range of features that makes it a robust media player in addition to a highly capable gaming machine.

You'll also want a PlayStation Account to get the most out of the console, and a PlayStation Plus subscription is needed to play online. These new features and services means setting up the PlayStation is a bit more complicated than previous consoles.

To make sure the setup process is as simple as possible, watch our video on how to set up a PlayStation 4 for a step-by-step guide to getting the PS4 up and running.

If you've hit the jackpot and have yourself a PS4 Pro, then scroll down for some additional tips and tricks for getting the most out of the 4K machine.

How to set up the PS4 Pro

If you're setting up a PS4 Pro, then there are a couple of extra steps you might need to take.

The first is to make sure you're using an HDMI port on your TV that supports 4K. Look out for a port that's labelled HDMI 2.0, rather than the older 1.4 standard.

If none seem to be labelled that way, then try to plug your console into the first HDMI port (usually called HDMI1), as most TVs tend to hide any non-4K capable HDMI ports further down.

Secondly, you'll need to head into the settings menu to make sure that 4K output is selected. Select 'Sound and Screen' from the settings menu, and then go into 'Video Output Settings'.

From here, set the resolution to '2160p - YUV420' or '2160p - RGB'. If both of these options are greyed out, then your TV doesn't support 4K through this HDMI port. Check to see which of its HDMI ports do support 4K.

Note that you might have to also jump into the settings within a game to enable 4K.

While in this same system menu, you should also check to make sure that your TV support HDR, and use your TVs on-screen menus to ensure it's activated.

Our final tip is to enable 'game mode' if it's an option with your TV. The location of this option will vary from set to set, but turning it on is a must if you want your games to not suffer from too much input lag.