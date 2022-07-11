England vs Norway live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 online from anywhere

Euros hosts England face Norway in a clash that could decide the winners of Group A. Ada Hegerberg's Grasshoppers were one of the standout teams of matchday 1 and currently top the standings ahead of England, who looked nervous in their opener. Both sides are expected to go deep in this competition, and whoever wins tonight will be the first team to qualify for the knockouts. Here's how to watch an England vs Norway live stream for the 2022 Women's EURO 2022, no matter where you are in the world - including free-to-air coverage in some places.

England vs Norway live stream Date: Monday, July 11 Start time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: The Amex, Brighton and Hove Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | Optus (AU) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN 2 via Sling TV discount

There's a little bit of history between these two teams. England knocked Norway out of the last two World Cups, and it's no secret that bloodying the Lionesses' noses on their own turf would taste mighty sweet for Martin Sjögren's charges.

Sarina Wiegman wasn't exactly bowled over by England's display in their 1-0 victory over Austria on Wednesday night, but getting the three points was the most important part of the mission. Beth Mead's cheeky first-half lob was the difference, though it's likely to be a very different England team that takes the field against the Norwegians.

Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten were exceptional against Northern Ireland, to the extent that the 4-1 scoreline rather flattered Norway's opponents. Almost the entirety of the game was played inside the Northern Irish 18-yard box, and though England represent a huge step up in caliber, Norway are looking like one of the best teams in the tournament.

This should be a cracker, so follow our guide as we explain how to get an England vs Norway live stream and watch the 2022 Women's EURO 2022 online.

(opens in new tab) England vs Norway is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Monday evening. The build-up starts at 7.35pm. You can also live stream England vs Norway on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch England vs Norway from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream England vs Norway below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream England vs Norway from anywhere

How to live stream England vs Norway for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has the rights to the Women's EURO 2022 in Australia and the great news is that you can watch England vs Norway for free. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but they're opening up the airwaves so that all Aussies can watch the game without paying a penny. There's an Optus Sport app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that England vs Norway kicks off at 5am AEST early on Tuesday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch England vs Norway: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch England vs Norway on ESPN 2 in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Monday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable Every Women's EURO 2022 game is being shown by ESPN, on either its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or its suite of TV channels. If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

Can I watch an England vs Norway live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.