An Apple fan's guide to surviving Black Friday

Black Friday can be an intimidating day - the crowds, the cold, the stress, the lines, the...um...even bigger crowds. But it doesn't need to be, especially if you're an Apple fan.

Just follow these simple steps and you'll be able to have a fun, safe, and savings-filled Black Friday with minimal fear of being trampled by crowds.

1. Stay inside!

Now more than ever, you can enjoy the benefits of Black Friday without ever leaving your home.

Sure, there are some things that you can only get by going to stores (usually at obscene hours), but in the long run is it worth it? Stay at home with your friends and family instead, and use your Mac or portable Apple device to do your shopping. Which brings us to...

2. Go online!

There's no need to wait for Cyber Monday anymore (although it's good, too). Now you can get tons of Black Friday deals from online sources. Techradar has already put together multiple lists compiling some of the best Black Friday deals you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home, including the following:

Of course, if you need to go beyond the world of Apple for your gift-giving needs, we've got you covered with a comprehensive Black Friday deals page, as well.

3. Relax with some apps!

After you've taken care of some holiday shopping online, why not kick back and have some fun with some apps and games on your Apple device? There will be loads of cheap and free app/game deals over the holiday weekend to keep an eye on.

Some games will even be offering special events over the holidays. There will be plenty more, so be sure to stop by the App Store to get some free R&R while avoiding the perils of in-store shopping. That's how to spend a holiday weekend!