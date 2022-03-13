Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Chelsea will be hoping to put the uncertainty surrounding the club to one side as they take on Newcastle in a match that could have big implications for both ends of the table. The day-to-day can't be fun at the Cobham training ground right now. The focused business of winning a football match may be just the tonic, but can the Blues vanquish a resurgent Toon? Read on to find out how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Despite the fall out surrounding the sanctions placed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, Thomas Tuchel's men managed to pick up all three points away to Norwich on Thursday evening and remain on track for a top four finish.

They face a seemingly sterner test this afternoon, with Eddie Howe's rejuvenated Toon looking to extend an eight game unbeaten run that has seen them coast clear of the relegation spots.

The Geordies came from behind away at Southampton in midweek to take the spoils 1-2 and make it six wins in their last seven league games. The Barcodes will fancy their chance at pulling off a shock in West London.

Follow our guide to get a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Chelsea vs Newcastle kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday, and is being shown on Peacock TV. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Chelsea v Newcastle from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea v Newcastle live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Stamford Bridge at 2pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 1pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Chelsea vs Newcastle, which kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Chelsea v Newcastle in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEDT on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Chelsea v Newcastle at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Chelsea vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League action online in India