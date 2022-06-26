Charli XCX at Glastonbury live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Charli XCX's decade-long career has seen her traverse every corner of pop, and she is one of the few modern singers to combine fearless creativity and chart success. Glastonbury 2022 is next on her list. Today sees her headline the iconic John Peel stage, but if you're not there in person, don't fret – there's a super simple way of watching from home. Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Charli XCX wherever you are in the world.

This evening sees Charli XCX's first visit to Worthy Farm since 2017. Five years ago she served as an opening act on the Other Stage – but this year's headline slot will much better suit her heady material.

Part of her Crash tour, expect the album's 80s-influenced synth-pop to dominate proceedings – but it's a safe bet that the hour-and-a-quarter set will include earlier material. Who could say no to some PC Music-influenced hyperpop as the sun sets?

But you don't have to be Out Out to enjoy Charli XCX's Glastonbury 2022 set. Even if you're lounging around and feeling a little jealous of the fest's 200,000 attendees, you can still catch her headline set absolutely free and live from your living room. Read on as we explain how to watch Charli XCX's 2022 Glastonbury set from anywhere – starting with how to watch Charli XCX for FREE in the UK.

