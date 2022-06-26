Charli XCX at Glastonbury live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Charli XCX's decade-long career has seen her traverse every corner of pop, and she is one of the few modern singers to combine fearless creativity and chart success. Glastonbury 2022 is next on her list. Today sees her headline the iconic John Peel stage, but if you're not there in person, don't fret – there's a super simple way of watching from home. Just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Charli XCX wherever you are in the world.
Date and time: Sunday, June 26, 9.30pm
Venue: John Peel Stage, Worthy Farm, Pilton
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
This evening sees Charli XCX's first visit to Worthy Farm since 2017. Five years ago she served as an opening act on the Other Stage – but this year's headline slot will much better suit her heady material.
Part of her Crash tour, expect the album's 80s-influenced synth-pop to dominate proceedings – but it's a safe bet that the hour-and-a-quarter set will include earlier material. Who could say no to some PC Music-influenced hyperpop as the sun sets?
But you don't have to be Out Out to enjoy Charli XCX's Glastonbury 2022 set. Even if you're lounging around and feeling a little jealous of the fest's 200,000 attendees, you can still catch her headline set absolutely free and live from your living room. Read on as we explain how to watch Charli XCX's 2022 Glastonbury set from anywhere – starting with how to watch Charli XCX for FREE in the UK.
How to watch Charli XCX at Glastonbury for FREE in the UK
As ever, much of Glastonbury (opens in new tab) is being shown for free in the UK across BBC One, Two, Three and Four. However, Charli XCX's performance will not be shown on live TV.
Instead, just tune into the John Peel Stage live stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) at 9.30pm on Sunday evening to catch every second.
It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Not in the UK right now? No worries – you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.
How to watch a Charli XCX live stream at Glastonbury 2022 from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Charli XCX's Glastonbury 2022 performance from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
Can I watch Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2022 in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?
Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers as described above.