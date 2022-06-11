Belmont Stakes live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere – runners and riders, race time

The final leg of the American Triple Crown – and by some distance the longest – the 1.5-mile Belmont Stakes is widely known as "The Test of the Champion". One of the main contenders under examination at this year's race is Rich Strike, who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in history last month. Eight thoroughbreds are one Belmont Park-sized lap away from glory. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world.
Date: Saturday, June 11
Race start time: 6.44pm ET / 3.44pm PT / 11.44pm BST / 8.44am AEST
Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
Live stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) / NBC via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab) | TSN (CA) | Sky Sports (opens in new tab) (UK) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Rich Strike, the last-minute addition to a loaded Kentucky Derby field whose jaw-dropping 80-1 victory literally knocked trainer Eric Reed off his feet, is America's new favorite son. According to Reed, Belmont is the one they've been preparing for, but there's no getting away from the big question. Was it just a fluke?
Stablemates Nest and Mo Donegal were at Churchill Downs on the day of Richie's triumph, indeed, Todd Pletcher's entry had one of the best views of the action, having finished fifth in the same race. The extra two furlongs should work in Mo Donegal's favor, and the same goes for Nest, who could become the fourth filly to the win the Belmont Stakes, and the first since Pletcher-trained Rags to Riches in 2007.
But the out and out favorite is We The People, from the Rodolphe Brisset stable. He dominated the Peter Pan Stakes here a month ago, leading the field from gate to wire, but can he keep up the pace over an additional three furlongs? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Belmont Stakes runners and riders further down the page.
- More high speed sport? See how to get an F1 live stream
How to watch 2022 Belmont Stakes: live stream in the US without cable
The 2022 Belmont Stakes is being shown on both Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and NBC in the US, with coverage getting underway at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Saturday afternoon. Post time is set for 6.44pm ET / 3.44pm PT.
You can tune into the Belmont Stakes undercard on Peacock TV and CNBC from 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, NFL games, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month (opens in new tab). CNBC is available as part of a $6 per month add-on.
A different over-the-top streaming service that includes both NBC and CNBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month.
If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).
How to live stream Belmont Stakes 2022 from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Belmont Stakes live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Belmont Stakes from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to watch a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream in Canada
In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on TSN, with coverage starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday. Post time is set for 6.44pm ET / 3.44pm PT.
If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Belmont Stakes live stream.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.
How to watch a 2022 Belmont Stakes live stream in the UK
The Belmont Stakes is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Racing channel. Coverage starts at 8.45pm BST, ahead of the headline race itself at 11.44pm.
Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Belmont Stakes on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices.
If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).
Those outside the UK wanting to watch Belmont Stakes coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
How to watch Belmont Stakes 2022 for FREE: live stream in Australia
Fans can watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on ESPN or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab) in Australia. For a cheaper alternative, you can also live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo (opens in new tab).
Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.
Coverage starts at 7am AEST on Sunday morning, ahead of the Belmont Stakes itself at 8.44am.
Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Belmont Stakes live stream should find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.
2022 Belmont Stakes runners and riders
- We The People, Flavien Prat, Rodolphe Brisset
- Skippylongstocking, Manny Franco, Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
- Nest, José Ortiz, Todd Pletcher
- Rich Strike, Sonny Leon, Eric Reed
- Creative Minister, Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenneth G. McPeek
- Mo Donegal, Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher
- Golden Glider, Dylan Davis, Mark E. Casse
- Barber Road, Joel Rosario, John Ortiz