Bayern vs Dortmund live stream: how to watch today's Bundesliga football online from anywhere

With Bayern Munich resting in fourth in the table, just four points off the top, you'd be forgiven for wondering why the German giants have fallen into crisis mode. Can second-place Dortmund capitalise on the behind the scenes drama at Der FCB? You can watch all of the action from this crucial clash by following our guide below to getting a Bayern vs Dortmund live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

Expectations at Die Bayern are, of course, on a different level to most clubs, and the nature of last weekend's historic 5-1 capitulation to Eintracht Frankfurt required coach Niko Kovac to fall on his sword and resign.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, November 9 at 6.30pm CEST local time. That means a 5.30pm GMT kick-off time in the UK and a 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT start in the US.

While Bayern might be sightly off the pace in title race, it's unlikely they'll be anyone pointing the finger of blame at Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is on a ridiculously good goal-scoring run having score in every Bundesliga and Champions League match this season. Interim coach Hansi Flick will be hoping the talismanic hitman will continue the run against an increasingly improving Dortmund side.

BVB come into the game off the back of a 3-0 win over the previously unbeaten Wolfsburg and a remarkable comeback in midweek to beat Inter Milan 3-2 at home in Europe.

There's an added boost for Dortmund ahead of today's clash, with Marco Reus all set to be fit to play after the skipper missed out on Wednesday's epic.

It's shaping up to be a fascinating encounter - check out our guide below on how to obtain a Bayern vs Dortmund live stream, regardless of where you are in the world. And to find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Bundesliga football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch coverage of the match from your home broadcaster, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked.

How to stream Bayern vs Dortmund live in the UK

Footy fans in the UK and Ireland looking for a regular dose of live action from the German top flight will be served once again by BT Sport who have the rights to show key matches as they happen throughout the season. BT Sport is available free to new BT broadband and TV customers, £6 a month for existing customers and from £25 a month for current Sky TV customers. Subscribers can use the BT Sport app or BTSport.com to watch on their mobile or PC streaming service. Saturday's match in on BT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5.15pm. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: US live stream

Fox Sport is the US TV home to the Bundesliga with as many as six live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week. Saturday's game will broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 along with FOX Soccer Match Pass, FOX Deportes and Foxsports.com, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET and 9.30am PT. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. But if you're a cord cutter, you'll want to consider some of the US's other best sports streaming sites. They'll let you get access to the Fox soccer coverage (and more) without committing to cable. Most have a free trial, too, with some of the best services listed below:

Want to watch the coverage outside of America? Then discover how with the best US VPN

How to watch a Bundesliga live stream in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet have the rights to show the Bundesliga, but if you don't have that, you can sign up to Sportsnet for a live HD stream on your computer or mobile device (Wi-Fi signal permitting). Access to a 7-day pass is $9.99 while a month will cost you $19.99. For French-speaking coverage in Canada, viewers will need to tune into RDS Sports. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to use a VPN and access the coverage. Kick-off in Canada on Saturday is at 12.30pm ET and 9.30am PT.

How to live stream Bayern vs Dortmund in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight German football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who have secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Saturday's clash between Bayern and Dortmund will be on beIN Sports 1 with kick-off at 4.30am AEDT.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: New Zealand live stream

beIN is also the sole rights holders for live coverage of the Bundesliga in New Zealand this season. Sky Sport subscribers now have access to beIN connect, beIN Sports' streaming service in New Zealand and is available as a standalone purchase for $19.78 per month, with a free two-week trial on offer if you'd like to try before you buy. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above. To watch Bayern vs Dortmund tune in to beIN Sports 1, with kick-off set for 6.30am NZDT.