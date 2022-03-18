Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere, Practice 2

Here it is, the Bahrain Grand Prix – the first F1 live stream of 2022, and a huge amount rests upon its shoulders. After Practice 1, Pierre Gasly and his AlphaTauri lead with the fastest lap, but with Practice 2 coming up, anything could happen. Read on for our full guide on how to watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere. Away from home? Watch your Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

As we head to Bahrain International Circuit and into a new era of F1, there's an unbelievable amount to play for. The headline is the Verstappen vs Hamilton saga, and it seems like mere minutes ago that the Dutchman was handed the motorsport crown, under debatable circumstances. Whatever your opinion on the matter, the upshot is that there'll be no punches pulled.

Hamilton's new teammate George Russell has been given the chance of a lifetime by Mercedes, and doubtless the F1 world wishes the sport's Nice Guy all the best. The ousted Valtteri Bottas could be Alfa's saving grace, and there is plenty of excitement around how rookie Guanyu Zhou and the returning Alex Albon will fare in the big league.

With Ground Effect returning for the first time since it was banned in the 80s, alongside other big changes to the vehicles, any and all received wisdom about who and what will dominate may go out the window. Your only choice is to tune in and see for yourself – here's how to watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from start to finish from anywhere in the world.

Bahrain GP live stream: where can you watch F1 for free

There are a number of ways to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free this weekend – although English-language options are thin on the ground, to say the least.

A full list of free-to-air streams can be found on our dedicated F1 live stream 2022 guide. In Austria for example, all the Grands Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and Orf. Take a look and find out what's available where you are.

And if you're traveling abroad outside your country at the time of the race and want to tune in to your familiar Formula 1 coverage, you can use a VPN to do so as explained below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to live stream Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Bahrain GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Coverage of the Bahrain GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 12pm GMT on Friday for Practice 1, then 3pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 12pm for Practice 3, and Qualifying starts at 3pm. On Sunday, the Bahrain Grand Prix itself starts at 3pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, and it's showing the Bahrain Grand Prix live - as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month. However, if you only want to watch the Bahrain GP, you can make the most of the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial, which grants you full access without payment for a whole GP weekend. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch a Bahrain Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 Bahrain GP: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the Bahrain GP and all other 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Aussie F1 fans need to strap in for a late one, as the Bahrain GP starts at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 Bahrain GP live stream in New Zealand