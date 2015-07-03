Trending
 

How to turn off Connect - and how it makes Apple Music better

Easy access to your playlists

Apple Music

We rather like Apple Music so far, but the interface isn't hugely intuitive, which makes getting around a little trickier than it should be. Luckily, we have a new tip that will make accessing your playlists a lot easier.

If you don't find yourself using the 'Connect' button very often, you can switch it for your playlists with a few presses. To do so, you'll need to do the following:

- Head into Settings on your iOS device
- Tap on General
- Scroll down and select Restrictions
- Tap 'Enable Restrictions' and then enter your password
- Then unselect 'Apple Music Connect'

Hey presto. When you go back into Apple Music, Connect will be replaced with Playlists. You're welcome. (Thanks to @adambunker for pointing this out on Twitter).

