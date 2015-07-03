How to turn off Connect - and how it makes Apple Music better

We rather like Apple Music so far, but the interface isn't hugely intuitive, which makes getting around a little trickier than it should be. Luckily, we have a new tip that will make accessing your playlists a lot easier.

If you don't find yourself using the 'Connect' button very often, you can switch it for your playlists with a few presses. To do so, you'll need to do the following:

- Head into Settings on your iOS device

- Tap on General

- Scroll down and select Restrictions

- Tap 'Enable Restrictions' and then enter your password

- Then unselect 'Apple Music Connect'

Hey presto. When you go back into Apple Music, Connect will be replaced with Playlists. You're welcome. (Thanks to @adambunker for pointing this out on Twitter).