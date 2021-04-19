Apple Spring Loaded live stream: how to watch the upcoming iPad Pro 2021 event

The Apple Spring Loaded event is set to begin at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST on April 20 and we couldn’t be more excited to see what new Apple tech will finally get unveiled.

We don’t know for certain what we could see but multiple leaks have been swirling around recently including iPad Pro (2021) rumors, the potential for a new iMac, and the long-awaited Apple AirTags that could finally be shown off.

We’ll be doing our own coverage here but if you’re desperate to watch the Spring Loaded event live stream for yourself, here's everything you need to know for how to tune in.

How to watch the Apple Spring Loaded live stream

If you want to keep up with the latest news we’ll be writing up a live blog of everything going on during and in the build up to the Spring Loaded event, though if you’re keen to watch it live yourself you can find a stream on Apple’s official website or the YouTube version just below.

If the live stream doesn’t start for you at 10AM PT, just reload the webpage or follow the link through to YouTube and it should all load properly.

You can also click the video to set a reminder for yourself ahead of time, so you’ll get a notification when Spring Loaded kicks off.

Or, you could always just keep this article open in a different tab so you can flick back to it when 10AM PT rolls around.