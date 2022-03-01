AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere, TV channel

Local rivals AC Milan and Inter go head-to-head tonight in this semi-final first leg Coppa Italia clash. The two San Siro sides are separated by just two points in second and third place at the top of table but don't expect this mid-week encounter to be anything like a rest from the weekend hostilities. Read on for our full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this Coppa Italia semi-final online and on a TV channel, wherever you are in the world.

Tonight's cup match marks the second Derby della Madonnina of the season, with last month's league match ending with a 2-1 comeback win for AC Milan thanks to Olivier Giroud's second-half brace.

The two sides both played somewhat disappointing Serie A stalemates at the weekend ahead of this cup game, with Inter held to a goalless draw at Genoa and Milan taking a point at home against Udinese via a Rafael Leão goal. Perhaps they were saving a little something for tonight?

Don't miss any of the action from tonight's big Italian football clash - just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream for this Coppa Italia semi-final. Anyone in Italy can even watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan free online tonight, courtesy of the country's national broadcaster, Canale 5!

Free AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream

Italians will find that national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will be airing tonight's AC Milan vs Inter Milan match 100% free. You can watch on either linear TV or online here. Coverage starts at 8.30pm CET ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

Canale 5 offers a completely free and open online streaming platform, which means anyone in Italy can get a 100% free AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream for this clash.

Italian residents currently abroad can also tune in to their home coverage with a VPN. Allow us to explain...

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching your usual coverage of AC Milan vs Inter Milan live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Coppa Italia fixtures as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia semi-final in the UK

While subscription service BT Sport now has live broadcast rights for Serie A football in the UK, Premier Sports has exclusive rights to show the Coppa Italia in the region. Coverage of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan semi-final showdown is pretty unfussy, with no build-up and the broadcast on Premier Sports 1 beginning bang on kick-off at 8pm GMT. Premier Sports is available for £12.99 a month through Sky or Virgin Media, and there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, also costing £12.99 for the full works including La Liga TV and BoxNation. If you're a Premier Sports subscriber but find yourself outside the UK right now, you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the game.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan: live stream Coppa Italia soccer in the US

US Broadcast rights for Serie A and the Coppa Italia are now with Paramount Plus. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $10 per month for its advertisement free tier. The service is also offers a FREE seven-day trial for new customers, meaning you can watch this game for free. Alongside Coppa Italia and Serie A, the platform also has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League as well as a host of other sports and TV shows too. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app available on most smart devices. Kick-off time for Inter Milan vs AC Milan in the US is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Coppa Italia matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Milan vs Inter, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT tonight. DAZN Canada costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia: AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream details?

It's not great news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for this massive cup semi-final in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now.

Can I watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan online in New Zealand?