5 critical features that the best job search engines share

Whether you are looking for a new career or wanting to explore new opportunities in your area, chances are you will have used a job search engine.

A job search engine looks similar to a regular web search engine, however companies work closely with job search engines to advertise new roles and recruit candidates to join their workforces.

A good job search engine will offer so much more than a simple search, though, so whether you’re in the position of a hopeful applicant or a recruiter, these are five critical features that the next job search engine you use should have.

1. Document management

Providing a free amount of cloud storage space allows users to hold copies of their CVs, resumes, cover letters, and other documents in their online account, saving the hassle of uploading each time they apply for a new job.

Adding multiple layers of security and encryption to a website should allow users to store more confidential documents that are often required by employers too, such as copies of their driving license, passport, birth certificate, and any other paperwork that serves as proof of the right to work.

It should be just as easy to process data, so tools like keyword extraction and text analysis will allow employers to identify relevant qualifications and skills easily, allowing them to process a greater number of applicants.

2. Advanced filters

When we use a search engine, we often expect it to produce the results we were hoping for instantly, but it can be hard for the algorithm to know which results to show when there are hundreds to choose from.

The implementation of advanced filters helps to achieve this, allowing jobseekers to filter by location, salary, working hours, and so on. A search engine that can provide positive and desired results is more likely to retain and engage its users.

Likewise, this should be a tool for employers to exploit, offering them to filter out candidates who don’t hold the necessary qualifications or preferable skills.

A job search engine that leverages the power of artificial intelligence can be a big hit. Machine learning algorithms can learn what users are more likely to click on, helping to better serve them with what they want.

To do this successfully, data will usually be linked to an account that holds a history of the types of jobs that are clicked on, those that are avoided, and the filters are that used most regularly.

3. Job alerts and saving

Sometimes the job an applicant wants isn’t available right away; it can take months of persistence to find the perfect role. However, instead of repeatedly checking the same results, a powerful job search engine will be able to save specific criteria and even alert a user of new results without them having to log in and check.

This is likely to result in increased exposure to more companies, which is great news for those that are advertising, but can also open new doors for more narrow-minded applicants.

If, on the other hand, a jobseeker is inundated with relevant jobs, being able to save these or pin them to an account can be helpful when returning to submit an application.

4. Instant messaging

The first three attributes are typically covered by most job search engines, but find a job search engine that can deliver the final two and your experience will likely be a lot slicker.

Communication is key to any business’ heart, but even more so for an operation (like a search engine) whose modus operandi is to put two people in touch; a process that has historically been very convoluted.

Creating a personalized environment that links both users helps to iron out the process, making it quicker for applicants to determine whether the role is right for them, and vice versa.

Instant messaging is a great way to put this in place, providing an already familiar experience to millions of users. Whether communications are set up directly with the hiring manager or an HR department, jobseekers will be able to get their questions answered before committing to a formal application.

Users typically reply quickly when using instant messaging services, however offline users should be notified of any new messages by email or text, or indeed an app push notification.

With fewer people buying computers and laptops in favor of the latest and equally powerful tablets and smartphones, an app should provide the best experience. Push notifications can not only be leveraged for messages, but also for job alerts and reminders to update documents like CVs.

5. Video integration

Video integration in a job search engine is a multifaceted aspect, but in its most rudimentary form will consist of a dedicated video player that allows advertisers to show videos of their workplaces, be it a presentation of a specific role or a mini-documentary of the company as a whole.

Conversely, applicants should be able to upload videos of themselves which can be particularly useful to demonstrate a specific skill, answer pre-interview questions, or otherwise present themselves. Built-in recording and editing features add an extra layer to this.

Bringing these two together, live video calls will allow both jobseeker and recruiter to talk without leaving the platform. This reduces the need for advertisers to invest in other costly platforms, helping to keep all operations in one place.

Any combination of these video features will help reduce the need for an applicant to travel to an office, helping to eliminate unnecessary environmental impacts and prevent the spread of infections where applicable.

Adding these features to an aforementioned app will house some incredibly valuable tools in an interface that users are already familiar with, allowing videos to be shot on a smartphone or tablet’s built-in high-resolution camera.

