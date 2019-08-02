You can now save a whopping 45% on certain Fossil smartwatches

If you're in the market for a Fossil smartwatch like the Fossil Q Explorist HR then the holy grail of deals has just landed on your plate, letting you save a whopping 45% off some of the wearable company's devices.

As spotted by an eagle-eyed user of Hotukdeals, Fossil is currently running a 30% off deal on smartwatches on the Fossil website, which already provides some great savings on these decent devices.

However, if you allow pop-ups, when you visit the website you're shown a box asking you to sign up to the Fossil newsletter, which offers a 15% off promotion code – one which stacks with the initial 30% savings.

That equals 45%, or nearly half, off some already-affordable devices. It seems like this saving applies to a variety of colors of the Explorist HR and also the Venture HR line, with either steel or leather straps.

If you were hoping to pick up a smartwatch this deal is likely very tempting for you, as Fossil makes decent wearables, and you're saving nearly £100 on some of these devices.

It's not clear if this stacking is intentional though, and Fossil could take it down at any time. So if you are thinking of picking up one of these watches, you'd better act fast.