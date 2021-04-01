VPN deals: these freebie-filled offers are the only ones you need this Easter

Turns out that Easter giving isn't just about chocolate eggs and bunnies. Some of the biggest VPN companies in the world are currently gifting added extras when you sign up for their products.

Perhaps most strikingly is the fact that our #1 favorite service in the world - ExpressVPN - has teamed up with cloud storage specialist BackBlaze to deliver one of the best deals of 2021 to date. In a nutshell, buy a 15-month subscription (for the price of 12) for less than $100 and get a one-year subscription to BackBlaze worth $60 - you can get that deal here.

Meanwhile, the ever-popular NordVPN is giving you the chance to play the roulette wheel - sign up for its great-value two-year plan and it will throw in either an extra free year or month at random. And IPVanish's limited-time price reduction is perfect if you just want a short-term deal.

You can check out more details on all of them below, or read our dedicated VPN deals guide which lists all of the best offers on the market today.

Best VPN around - now with added cloud storage

New offer - free cloud storage ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67/pm and 3 months FREE | 49% off

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. And to sweeten the deal even further, Express has teamed up with trusted cloud storage service BackBlaze to give one whole year of unlimited secure storage. That's a fab freebie!View Deal

Extra months free from a VPN name you know

NordVPN | 24 months | Extra one month or one year FREE | $3.71/pm

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use even if you're a tech novice. Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, double VPN encryption and ideal for streamers. And the free extra sub is a welcome addition to the mix.

View Deal

Fantastic savings for commitment-phobes

IPVanish | 1 month | $4.99

Don't like the idea of paying a whack of cash upfront for software you may end up not even using? Yes, Express and Nord have quibble-free money back guarantees, but IPVanish makes its one month plan cheaper than all the competition. Use it for a month and only part with $5.

View Deal

The best cheap VPN of them all

Surfshark | 2 years | $11.95 $2.49 per month | 81% off

OK, so Surfshark hasn't got a promotion on as such. But it still sits at the top of our cheap VPN list, so we still thought it was worth mentioning! For a solitary payment of less than $60 will give you 24 months of outstanding VPN service - it has loads of features and excellent, speedy chat support.

View Deal

What is BackBlaze cloud storage?

ExpressVPN already ranks as TechRadar’s best VPN provider, but BackBlaze has won plaudits for its transparent storage system and its well-received hard disk drive diary, too. It is also the only major cloud storage company to offer unlimited cloud storage no-strings attached, great for storing your photos online and everything else.

BackBlaze - which claims to be the world’s easiest cloud backup solution - competes with the likes of iDrive , Dropbox and Carbonite as well as OneDrive and Google Drive and should primarily be considered as a cloud backup solution.

Other than unlimited storage, BackBlaze will backup all your attached external drives and offers fast backup speed with no limits on file size or the number of files. Something worth mentioning is that BackBlaze keeps old file versions and deleted files for 30 days, something you can bump up for an extra $2 per month.