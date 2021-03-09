This security camera deal will let you keep an eye on your home

The best home security cameras provide a simple way to keep an eye on your home when you’re not there, but they can be costly so a good deal is always welcome - and Amazon has slashed the price of one of Arlo’s most affordable home security cameras in the US and the UK.

In the US, the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera has been reduced to $99.99 from $129.99 - that's a 23% saving. In the UK, the price has been dropped to £97.50 , which is a 25% saving. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the Arlo cameras deals in your region.)

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the security camera that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network, unlike Arlo’s other security cameras – it dropped to $79 around Black Friday last year – but if you’re in the market for a home security camera it represents a good saving.

Today's best Arlo Essential Spotlight deal in the US

Arlo Essential Spotlight camera: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $30 off the cost of the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera, making it $9.99. We’ve seen better deals on Black Friday, when it dropped as low as £79, but if you want a home security camera that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network now, every little saving counts. View Deal

Today's best Arlo Essential Spotlight deal in the UK

Arlo Essential Spotlight camera: £129.99 £97.50 at Amazon

In the UK, the saving on the home security camera is a little bigger – it's been reduced by £32.49 to £97.50, which is a 25% saving. Like other Arlo home security cameras, it can be mains powered or battery operated and records FullHD footage. View Deal

The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera has a built-in LED so footage in is in color both during the day and at night, and it supports two-way audio so you can remotely converse with anyone in its field of view.

However, unlike other Arlo cameras, the battery isn’t removable so the weather-proof camera will be out of action when it needs charging. Arlo says the battery will last up to six months between charges, but this will depend upon how often motion is detected, how many times the spotlight is triggered, the amount of time spent viewing footage through Live View, and whether the two-way microphone and speaker are used.

