This professional painting software takes $130 off of its price only on Black Friday

Corel Painter 2021 is a professional painting software for Windows that provides everything an artist needs to create professional-grade digital art and to create without boundaries.

As part of its Black Friday sale, users can get the full subscription for only $299, or an upgrade for only $159. As a bonus, they’re also throwing in a Painter Brush Pack Bundle and WinZip 24 Standard.

This limited-time offer is available starting November 23, and applies to both full subscription and upgrade.

Painter 2021: $429 $299 at Painterartist

Create art with no boundaries with an array of tools that include hundreds of realistic brushes, exclusive media, and creative brush packs all in a single digital art software made more affordable this Black Friday.

Painter 2021 (Upgrade): $229 $159 at Painterartist

Upgrade to the full version and start exploring and creating with no boundaries using professional tools in this limited-time offer.

This professional painting software for Windows provides tools that are geared towards helping users create and enhance their masterpieces with stunning reality. Features include canvas control, additional media such as textures, gradients, and more, a color wheel, brush controls, and UI customization.

Why is this a great deal?

The latest version of the industry’s most powerful and creative professional digital painting software now includes an AI-based style transfer workflow that offers the customization, control and Natural-Media realism digital artists demand. Painter 2021 gives users more ways to maximize their creativity and productivity.