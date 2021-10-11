This leading password manager has slashed its prices for Cyber Awareness Month

To protect against cyberattacks, it's vital to use different passwords for all your online accounts. But memorizing hundreds of different credentials is no simple feat.

For this reason, password managers have practically become an essential tool, providing a safe vault for all of our passwords and other personal data, without compromising on convenience.

For Cyber Awareness Month, leading password management firm Keeper Security has slashed a huge 30% off its multi-year Unlimited and Family plans, making now the perfect time to dive in.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $34.99 $24.49/year | 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more. Offer ends October 31.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan: $74.99 $52.49/year | 5 users

Save 30% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files. Offer ends October 31.View Deal

The Unlimited and Family plans both let users store an unlimited number of credentials, generate secure passwords, access accounts with autofill and more. The main difference is that the Family plan can be used by up to five people at once, and also offers 10GB secure cloud storage.

The Keeper Unlimited plan, which usually goes for $34.99/£29.99 per year, is now available for $24.49/£20.99. Meanwhile, the Keeper Unlimited Family plan now costs just $52.49/£50.39 per year, down from $74.99/£71.99.

Why is this a great deal?

Keeper Security is a well-renowned password manager that eliminates the hassle of remembering logins, as well as the dangers associated with reusing passwords across multiple accounts.

The service is also easy to access from any browser and operating system, which means it's available whenever and wherever you need it.

Further, Keeper offers a range of advanced features that not all password managers deliver, such as dark web monitoring, secure messaging and secure password sharing.

The cherry on top of the cake is, of course, the discount. It now costs even less to benefit from Keeper's security and convenience features, which makes this a deal you won't want to pass up.